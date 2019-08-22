Italy’s president: make solid deal or elections soon
ROME (AP) — Italy’s president gave party leaders a few more days to try to forge a solid, durable governing coalition but served notice they must convince him soon they have found a formula for a new majority in Parliament or else he’ll call early elections.
President Sergio Mattarella made clear that only a government solid enough to win the required confidence vote in Parliament would be considered an acceptable way out of the knotty, weeks-long political crisis.
Otherwise, said Mattarella, “the path is that of elections.”
Fast-rising nationalist leader Matteo Salvini yanked support for the governing 14-month-old populist coalition in a bid to come to power himself in fresh elections.
Mattarella, who is head of state, said he’ll start a fresh round of talks with party leaders on Tuesday so he can “reach my conclusions and take the necessary decisions.”
He urged swiftness.
“Political and economic uncertainties, on an international level, require it,” he said, also citing the European Union’s new leadership taking the helm this fall.
Mattarella didn’t say which parties had told him they were trying to reach a coalition deal.
But Italian news reports said the negotiations involved arch-rivals: the opposition Democrats and the 5-Star Movement, which was the main partner in the now-caretaker government.
The Democrats confirmed that negotiations between the heads of the two parties were indeed underway, even though the 5-Stars were shying away from confirming that.
Rohingya shun repatriation to Myanmar
COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — None of the thousands of Rohingya Muslims living in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh turned up for a planned repatriation to Myanmar on Thursday, demanding they first be guaranteed safety and citizenship.
“Not a single Rohingya wants to go back without their demands being met,” Bangladesh refugee commissioner Abul Kalam told reporters.
More than 700,000 Rohingya fled across the border to Bangladesh after Myanmar’s military began a harsh counterinsurgency campaign against them two years ago, a campaign that involved mass rapes, killings and the burning of homes. A U.N.-established investigation has recommended top generals be prosecuted over the crackdown.
Rohingya Muslims have long demanded that Myanmar give them citizenship, safety and their own land and homes they left behind. The Buddhist-majority nation has refused to recognize Rohingya as citizens or even as one of its ethnic groups, rendering them stateless, and they also face other forms of state-sanctioned discrimination.
Myanmar had cleared more than 3,000 refugees from more than 1,000 families as eligible for repatriation and said the operation to return them would begin Thursday.
Kalam said none of the 295 families interviewed by the Bangladesh government and the U.N. refugee agency had agreed to return to Myanmar.
“I’ll go to Myanmar only if I have citizenship. Otherwise they will shoot and burn us,” 26-year-old Abdul Hossain told The Associated Press.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her government will not force the refugees to return and the repatriation will only happen if they are willing.
G7 summit claims anti-globalization mantle
PARIS (AP) — The G-7 summit has for the first time co-opted the message of its protesters: Capitalism has led to damaging inequalities and environmental degradation that has harmed the global economy and a handful of rich countries can’t be the only ones making decisions for the world.
Thousands of people camped outside the French coastal resort of Biarritz for G-7 protests are, to say the least, a little skeptical of the new messengers and their motives.
Ever since the 1999 World Trade Organization summit left Seattle a smoky battleground between police and demonstrators, protesters at international summits have used a range of tactics — from rhetorical to anarchical — to fight global capitalism.
“Everything that we said back then came true,” said Medea Benjamin, an activist and founder of CodePink, who seized the WTO stage in 1999 before that summit fell apart over trade disagreements.
More than 13,000 police are protecting this year’s gathering, which is hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, a former banker, and will include U.S. President Donald Trump and other Group of Seven leaders. France’s interior minister specifically cited the 1999 “Battle of Seattle” as the model to be avoided at all costs.
“The first threat is, as we know, the risk of outbreaks (of violence) ... Violent individuals, not to be confused with peaceful protesters, try at each international summit to provoke riots and to hinder the smooth functioning of the meetings,” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said this week. He cited protests in Prague in 2000; Genoa, Italy, in 2001, Rostock, Germany, in 2007; and London in 2009.
What has changed is that the message of the 1999 protest is also the message of the summit itself, “that the fruits of globalization are not being equally distributed,” said Tristen Naylor, deputy director of the G20 Research Group. “We find ourselves in this really peculiar moment where the grievances of those inside the summit room and those outside the security fence are aligned.”
For the men and women pitching tents in an overgrown field well outside the glitzy center of Biarritz, that alignment is a mirage.