Tears shed in Iraq

Mourners grieve at the coffin of Abu Ali al-Dabi, a fighter of the Popular Mobilization Forces during his funeral procession in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Two unidentified drones killed two Iraqi members of an Iran-backed paramilitary force on Sunday, the group said in a statement, saying the attack took place in Iraq near the border with Syria. (AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan)