Tackling massive migrant overcrowding

A migrant girl stands at the fence of the port of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. About 1,500 asylum-seekers were being transported from Greece's eastern Aegean island of Lesbos to the mainland Monday as part of government efforts to tackle massive overcrowding in refugee camps and a recent spike in the number of people arriving from the nearby Turkish coast.