Iran warns of ‘strong step’ from atomic deal if no new terms
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran will “take a strong step” away from its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if Europe cannot offer the country new terms by a deadline at the end of this week, a government spokesman said Monday as top Iranian diplomats traveled to France and Russia for last-minute talks.
The comments from Ali Rabiei reinforced the Friday deadline Iran had set for Europe to offer it a way to sell its crude oil on the global market.
Crushing U.S. sanctions imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal have curbed Iran’s oil exports and sent its economy into freefall.
In response, Iran has surpassed limits on nuclear enrichment set out in the accord in a bid to pressure Europe to find a way around the U.S. sanctions.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was in Moscow, while his deputy traveled to Paris with a team of economists Monday in a renewed diplomatic push.
The developments come after French President Emmanuel Macron surprised the Group of Seven summit in France by inviting Zarif last week.
Rabiei described Iran’s strategy to journalists at Monday’s press conference in Tehran as “commitment for commitment.”
“Iran’s oil should be bought and its money should be accessible to return to Iran,” Rabiei said. “This is the agenda of our talks.”
It’s unclear what the terms of negotiation are. In theory, anyone caught buying Iranian crude oil would be subject to U.S. sanctions and potentially locked out of the American financial market.
An Iranian lawmaker on Sunday said France has proposed a $15 billion credit line in three phases to pre-purchase Iranian oil, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
UK prime minister Johnson tells lawmakers to back his Brexit plan
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shot down the notion that he wanted an early election to secure Brexit, insisting Monday that it wasn’t the way to get a deal done.
Johnson decried parliamentary action set for Tuesday that is meant to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union, arguing that it would “chop the legs” out of the U.K. position. He spoke moments after lawmakers posted a copy of the proposed bill on Twitter, making clear that they would press the government to seek a delay if there’s no deal.
“Let’s let our negotiators get on with their work, without that sword of Damocles over their necks, and without an election, without an election,” he said. “I don’t want an election, you don’t want an election. Let’s get on with the people’s agenda.”
Opposition parties are pledging to challenge Johnson’s policy that the U.K. will leave the EU on Oct. 31 even if there is no deal. A no-deal Brexit is considered dangerous because it will sever decades of seamless trade with the EU single market of 500 million, Britain’s largest trading partner.
Despite Johnson’s comment, Downing Street said later Monday night that Johnson would call an early election if his opponents in Parliament manage to pass legislation that would block his plans for a departure from the EU by the Oct. 31 deadline. His goal would be to gain a majority in a new Parliament that would back his Brexit stance.
The febrile atmosphere came after Johnson got tough with members of his Conservative Party who opposed his Brexit plans. The so-called rebels were being warned Monday that they will be expelled from the party if they supported the parliamentary efforts.
Johnson insists the potential for a no-deal Brexit must remain an option in negotiations with the EU. The bloc is adamant it will not renegotiate the agreement struck with former Prime Minister Theresa May on the terms of Britain’s departure and the framework of future relations.
Crackdown on Russian protesters seen as intimidation
MOSCOW (AP) — In just a few days, Sergei Abanichev was arrested, thrown in jail and charged with a crime that could keep him behind bars for up to eight years — all, he says, for throwing a paper cup into the air at an opposition protest in Moscow.
The 25-year-old sales manager got caught up in an investigation into what Russian authorities describe as rioting. Fourteen people were charged, mostly random protesters with no history of political activism. Analysts say the probe is an attempt to crack down on anti-Kremlin dissent with trivial accusations that range from throwing the cup to directing the crowd to step off the pavement.
Vyacheslav Abanichev was at his family’s summer cottage outside Moscow when his son called to say that a group of unknown men were banging on the door of the family’s apartment. Only hours later did the man who eventually knocked down the door identify the group as police officers and investigators.
The Abanichevs did not know what to think when they were told that their son was a witness in a rioting case. Later that day, he came out of a meeting with investigators and told his parents that he was identified in a video from the July 27 protest as someone who threw a beer can at police.
“He had an empty paper cup,” the elder Abanichev said, quoting his son’s account. “He told us that the police were trying to push out the crowd, and that he threw out the cup, and that was that.”
Later that day, his son was named a suspect in the rioting case and taken to jail. On Aug. 3, a court ruled that he must stay in custody for two months during the probe.
“When he remembered about that paper cup, I was baffled,” the father said. “I’m still baffled. I can’t understand what they’re keeping him, a random person, in jail for.”