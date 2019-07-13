Lebanon Cliff Diving

A cliff diver jumps from the landmark Raouche sea rock, during qualifying for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Twenty-four athletes, ten females and fourteen males from 18 different nationalities dive from 21 to 27 meters platform positioned on the landmark Raouche sea rock as part of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series includes 7 competitions across the globe and Lebanon is the 5th stop for the first time. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)