Greece creditors: No changes in new PM’s bailout terms
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s bailout creditors on Monday bluntly rejected calls from the country’s new conservative government to ease draconian budget conditions agreed as part of its rescue program.
Conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn in as Greece’s new prime minister Monday, a day after his resounding election victory on campaign pledges to cut taxes and negotiate new terms with international lenders.
Euro area finance ministers meeting hours later in Brussels said key targets already agreed with Athens would not be changed.
“Commitments are commitments, and if we break them, credibility is the first thing to fall apart. That brings about a lack of confidence and investment,” Mario Centeno, the Eurogroup president, told reporters after the meeting.
Greece ended its third consecutive international bailout last summer — programs that rescued the country’s euro membership and staved off bankruptcy but also deepened poverty and unemployment as successive governments in Athens were forced to make spending cuts in return for the rescue loans.
As part of those agreements, Greece has pledged to achieve government budget surpluses, before debt costs, of 3.5% of GDP for the coming years. That condition has shackled government spending and, critics say, stifled the country’s recovery.
Klaus Regling, head of the euro area rescue fund and lead Greek bailout creditor, said the high surplus target would remain a key condition.
“It’s very hard to see how debt sustainability can be achieved without it,” he said. “The 3.5% surplus is a cornerstone of the program. It was a cornerstone of the program from the beginning.”
Iran breaches key uranium enrichment limit
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Monday began enriching uranium to 4.5%, just breaking the limit set by its nuclear deal with world powers, while it is still seeking a way for Europe to help it bypass U.S. sanctions amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.
The acknowledgement by the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to The Associated Press shows that the Islamic Republic trying to increase pressure on those still in the 2015 nuclear deal. It also comes just days after Iran acknowledged breaking the 661-pound limit on its low-enriched uranium stockpile, another term of the accord.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, confirmed that Iran surpassed the enrichment threshold.
Experts warn that higher enrichment and a growing stockpile could begin to narrow the one-year window Iran would need to have enough material for an atomic weapon, something Iran denies it wants but the deal prevented. While the steps now taken by Iran remain quickly reversible, Europe so far has struggled to respond.
There are fears that a miscalculation in the crisis could explode into open conflict. President Donald Trump, who withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear deal over a year ago and re-imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran, nearly bombed the country last month after Tehran shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone. Even China, engaged in delicate trade negotiations with the White House, openly criticized America’s policy toward Iran.
“What I want to emphasize is that the maximum pressure the U.S. imposes on Iran is the root cause of the crisis in the Iranian nuclear issue,” said Geng Shuang, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman. “It has been proven that unilateral bullying has become a worsening tumor and is creating more problems and greater crises on a global scale.”
On Sunday, Trump warned that “Iran better be careful.” He didn’t elaborate on what actions the U.S. might consider but told reporters: “Iran’s doing a lot of bad things.”
Under the deal, Iran has been closely monitored by inspectors from the IAEA, which on Monday verified “that Iran is enriching uranium above 3.67%.” The Vienna-based agency did not specify how much beyond the threshold Iran has gone.
Deutsche Bank cuts mark end to global scale bid
BERLIN (AP) — The radical and painful restructuring of Germany’s Deutsche Bank, which is cutting 18,000 jobs, is the end of a long, failed attempt to compete with the global investment banking giants that left it overextended.
The bank plan unveiled Sunday aims to go “back to our roots” by refocusing on traditional strengths like serving corporate customers and wealthy individuals and cutting down on its stock-trading business and fixed-income investments.
Investors gave a wary response on Monday, however, pushing shares down 5% at 6.82 euros ($7.68) in Frankfurt.
CEO Christian Sewing said the job cuts have already begun and will last until 2022, though he wouldn’t give a geographical breakdown.
Deutsche Bank had nearly 91,500 employees at the end of March, about 41,600 of them in Germany. Many of its investment banking activities are carried out in New York and London.
“This is a rebuilding which, in a way, also takes us back to our roots,” Sewing said in a message to staff.
Analysts say the overhaul is the bank’s long-needed reckoning with the failure of its expansion plan.
Deutsche Bank’s move into investment banking dates back to 1989, when it took over Morgan Grenfell, and the 1999 takeover of Bankers Trust. The division helped drive strong profits in the 2000s and was part of an ambition to become one of the global banking giants, like JPMorgan or HSBC.
But the expansion, and the global financial crisis around 2008, also helped generate its subsequent problems.
Deutsche Bank wrestled for years with high costs, weak profits, and a low share price. It also paid billions in fines and settlements related to behavior before and after the global financial crisis.
Trump will ‘no longer deal’ with UK envoy who panned him
LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump threatened Monday to cut off contact with Britain’s ambassador to the United States after leaked diplomatic cables revealed the envoy called the Trump administration “dysfunctional” and “inept.”
The U.S. leader tweeted about Ambassador Kim Darroch a day after a British newspaper published the diplomat’s unflattering assessments of the current administration in Washington.
“I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US. We will no longer deal with him,” Trump wrote.
The documents — published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper — have created awkwardness between two countries that are longtime allies. British officials said they were hunting for the culprit behind the leak, which was both an embarrassment to Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and a major breach of diplomatic security.
Darroch has served as Britain’s envoy to Washington since 2016, and the cables cover a period from 2017 to recent weeks.
In the leaked documents he called the Trump administration’s policy toward Iran “incoherent,” said the president might be indebted to “dodgy Russians” and raised doubts about whether the White House “will ever look competent.”
“We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” one missive said.
The documents were intended for senior U.K. ministers and civil servants. Government officials think the mole will be found among British politicians or officials, not foreign governments or hackers.
“I’ve seen nothing to suggest hostile state actors were involved,” said May’s spokesman, James Slack.
Some U.K. diplomatic cables go to more than 100 recipients, though more sensitive messages have a smaller distribution list.
The inquiry is being led by civil servants in the Cabinet Office, and Slack said police would only be called in “if evidence of criminality is found.”
But Conservative U.K. lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, who chairs Parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said he had written to the chief of London’s Metropolitan Police asking for a criminal investigation into the leak.
It’s possible the leaker could be charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act, which bars public servants from making “damaging” disclosures of classified material. Breaching the act carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, though prosecutions are rare.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said there would be “very serious consequences” if the culprit was caught.
He said the ability to communicate frankly was “fundamental” to diplomacy.
Amid the trans-Atlantic strain, Trump on Monday renewed his criticism of the outgoing prime minister’s handling of Britain’s stalled departure from the European Union.
“I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit,” he tweeted. “What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way.”
He added: “The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister.”
May is set to step down later this month, replaced either by Hunt or by his predecessor as foreign secretary, former London mayor Boris Johnson. Trump has previously praised both men.
Slack said May had “full faith” in Darroch, a long-serving diplomat, though didn’t agree with the ambassador’s characterization of the Trump administration.
He said ambassadors were hired to provide “honest, unvarnished assessments” of politics in the countries where they served, which didn’t necessarily reflect the views of the British government.
But Trump’s tweets increased the pressure on Britain’s government over Darroch, who also has been accused by some Brexit-backing U.K. politicians of having a lack of enthusiasm for Britain’s departure from the EU.
The journalist who reported the leak, Isabel Oakeshott, is a strong supporter of Brexit and an ally of Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who also is Britain’s leading champion of Trump.
Trump said in 2016 that Farage would “do a great job” as an ambassador to Washington.
Farage brushed off that idea Monday, saying “I’m not a diplomat, and I think that’s quite an understatement.”
But Farage said Darroch’s comments were “pretty irresponsible.”
Robin Renwick, who served as Britain’s ambassador to Washington in the 1990s, said Darroch had done nothing wrong but the leaked cables had made his position “untenable.”
“There will of course be a decent interval. He will then have to be moved on,” Renwick told the BBC.
International Trade Secretary Liam Fox called the leak “malicious.”
“I think it is unconscionable that any professional person in either politics of the civil service can behave in this way,” he said.
Fox, who was meeting Trump’s daughter Ivanka in Washington on Monday, told the BBC he would apologize for the fact that standards of “either our civil service or elements of our political class” had “lapsed in a most extraordinary and unacceptable way.”