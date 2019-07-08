Don't get the horns

Revellers run next to fighting bulls from Cebada Gago ranch, during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 8, 2019. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)