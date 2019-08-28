Bolsonaro says Amazon nations should decide future
PORTO VELHO, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday that Latin America’s Amazon countries will meet in September to discuss both protecting and developing the rainforest region, which has been hit by weeks of devastating fires.
The Brazilian leader also escalated a deeply personal dispute with French President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of portraying himself as “the one and only person” concerned about the environment.
Bolsonaro’s remarks pushed back at international allegations that, on his watch, the weakening of environmental safeguards in Brazil had set the stage for farmers, developers and others to set fires more aggressively this year as a way to clear land, much of it already deforested. They also highlighted the Brazilian government’s contention that some international offers of help to fight the fires were an infringement of Brazilian sovereignty over the region.
Macron and other European leaders argue the fires in the Amazon require a global response because of the ecosystem’s critical role in draining heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Macron criticized Bolsonaro for allegedly lying to him about his commitments to biodiversity, prompting the Brazilian to accuse the French leader of evoking his country’s colonial past.
On Wednesday, Bolsonaro said Germany and France had tried to “buy” Brazil’s sovereignty. The acrimony has sidelined a pledge of $20 million from the Group of Seven nations to help protect rainforest in the Amazon, though Bolsonaro said he would accept “bilateral” aid and that Chile was sending four firefighting planes. Britain has pledged $12 million and Canada has offered $11 million.
Leaders of all Amazon nations except Venezuela will meet Sept. 6 “to come up with our own unified strategy for preserving the environment, and also for exploration sustainable in our region,” Bolsonaro said after meeting with Chilean President Sebastián Piñera in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia. The conference is to be in Colombia.
Latin America countries that contain Amazon rainforest “have sovereignty over the Amazon, that needs to be recognized always,” Piñera said.
A regional conservationist said “the ideal scenario” would be if the Amazon countries agree on how to preserve the region and receive robust international support in order to do it.
India plans hiring drive for new gov’t job seekers in Kashmir
NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it plans to hire tens of thousands of government workers in its part of Kashmir after revoking the disputed region’s special constitutional status, under which it had autonomy and outsiders could not buy land or hold private-sector jobs.
Satya Pal Malik, the New Delhi-appointed governor, called it the largest recruitment drive in the region, with officials planning to fill up “50,000 vacancies in various government departments in the next few months.”
At a news conference Wednesday in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Malik also announced that the government is willing to commit $700 million to help apple farmers. Indian authorities believe the move will expand the region’s economy, to which horticulture, particularly apple orchards, is critical.
Indian officials have characterized their surprise move to strip Kashmir’s special constitutional status as a way to boost its economic potential. They are also planning an international investment summit in the region as India has seen a slowdown in its economy.
Many people in Kashmir believe the loss of special status has nothing to do with the region’s economy and see it as a form of aggression from the Indian government.
India’s government, led by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, decided Aug. 5 to downgrade the autonomy of Muslim-majority Kashmir and instituted a security lockdown and communications blackout to avoid violence. Authorities say they have eased some of the restrictions.