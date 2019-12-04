UN: 58 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Mauritania
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — At least 58 people are dead after a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off the West African nation of Mauritania, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday. It said 83 people swam to shore.
It was one of the deadliest disasters this year among migrants trying to make the perilous journey to Europe.
The boat carrying at least 150 people had been low on fuel while approaching Mauritania, the U.N. agency said in a statement. It said survivors were being helped by Mauritanian authorities in the northern city of Nouadhibou.
Survivors said the boat, with women and children on board, had left Gambia on Nov. 27.
An unknown number of injured were taken to the hospital in Nouadhibou.
France, Germany and UK say Iran has nuclear-capable missiles
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France, Germany and the United Kingdom say Iran has developed nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, which goes against a U.N. Security Council call on Tehran not to undertake any activity related to such missiles.
Ambassadors from the three European nations urged U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter circulated Wednesday to inform the council in his next report that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement in May 2018. But it is still supported by the five other parties — France, Britain, Russia and China, which are all veto-wielding Security Council members, and Germany.
The Europeans’ letter cited four examples of Iranian nuclear-capable missiles.
French trains stop as strike begins over pensions for retirement
PARIS (AP) — French trains rolled to a halt Wednesday evening, kicking off massive nationwide strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to overhaul the retirement system, seen as an untouchable symbol of the French way of life.
Tourists canceled travel plans and Paris deployed thousands of police to cope with what was expected to be a challenging day Thursday.
The walkout was expected to hit transportation the hardest, as flights, trains and buses canceled service and most of the Paris subway system came to a halt. Workers at the national railway SNCF stopped work Wednesday evening, while other services planned to shut down Thursday morning for an indefinite period.
In Paris, where workers’ unions were planning a big march Thursday, police warned of possible violence and damages and ordered all businesses, cafes and restaurants along the protest route to close.
Authorities also issued a ban on protests on the Champs-Elysees avenue, around the presidential palace, parliament and Notre Dame Cathedral.
Paris police chief Didier Lallement said that 6,000 police officers would fan out around the city, notably amid fears that protest groups and extremist troublemakers could join the action.
