Dog befriends abandoned baby giraffe

Hunter, a young Belgian Malinois, keeps an eye on Jazz, a nine-day-old giraffe, as orphanage worker Janie Van Heerden looks on at the Rhino orphanage in the Limpopo province of South Africa, Friday Nov. 22, 2019. Jazz, who was brought in after being abandoned by her mother at birth, is being taken care of and fed at the orphanage some three hours North of Johannesburg by Janie Van Heerden, seen right, and has been befriended by Hunter and its sibling Duke.