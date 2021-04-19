EU warns of escalation at Ukraine borders
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief said Monday that in the face of the big military buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders, it will only take “a spark” to set off a confrontation.
In a glum assessment of relations with Moscow, Josep Borrell also said that the condition of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was “critical” and that the 27-nation group would hold the Kremlin accountable for his health and safety.
Despite the developments, Borrell said after a virtual meeting of the EU foreign ministers that, “for the time being, there is no move in the field of more sanctions” to be imposed on Russia.
He also said there wasn’t a request for a synchronized EU diplomatic move of expulsions in the standoff between Czech Republic, an EU member state, and Russia following Prague’s accusation that Moscow was involved in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion.
More dangerous at this time, Borrell said, was the massing of Russian troops, including military field hospitals, and “all kinds of warfare.”
India’s capital to lock down amid virus surge
NEW DELHI (AP) — New Delhi imposed a weeklong lockdown Monday night to prevent the collapse of the Indian capital’s health system, which authorities said had been pushed to its limit amid an explosive surge in coronavirus cases.
In scenes familiar from surges elsewhere, ambulances catapulted from one hospital to another, trying to find an empty bed over the weekend, while patients lined up outside of medical facilities waiting to be let in. Ambulances also idled outside of crematoriums, carrying half a dozen dead bodies each. In an effort to combat crisis, India announced that it would soon expand its vaccination campaign to all adults.
“People keep arriving, in an almost collapsing situation,” said Dr. Suresh Kumar, who heads Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of New Delhi’s largest hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients.
Just months after India thought it had seen the worst of the pandemic, the virus is now spreading at a rate faster than at any other time, said Bhramar Mukherjee, a biostatistician at the University of Michigan who has been tracking infections in India.
The country is not alone. Several places in the world are seeing deepening crises, including Brazil and France, spurred in part by new variants. More than a year into the pandemic, deaths are on the rise again worldwide, running at nearly 12,000 per day on average, and new cases are climbing, too. Over the weekend, the global death toll passed a staggering 3 million people.
President wants citizenship, work visas for farmers
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday he will ask U.S. President Joe Biden to give work visas to Mexican farmers who participate in a government tree-planting program.
López Obrador touted the program as a way to help the United States regulate migration.
The United States “is looking for alternatives because migration is out of control,” López Obrador said. “Instead of seeking to block it with punitive measures, it should be channeled and ordered.”
He wants the United States to grant six-month work visas to farmers who have participated in the paid tree-planting program for three years. He also wants the U.S. to grant citizenship to the farmers after they have spent three years rotating into the U.S. on six-month work visas.
López Obrador said he would broach the proposal at climate change talks later this week. López Obrador said Mexico’s contribution to fighting climate change involves renovating old hydroelectric plants as well as the program known as “Planting Life” that pays as many as 400,000 Mexican farmers to plant fruit and timber trees.
Mexico has tried to extend the program to El Salvador and wants the U.S. to help finance an expansion to other Central American countries.
In another climate area, however, López Obrador has drawn criticism from some activists for putting limits on renewable-energy and gas-fired private power plants that compete with the government electricity utility and increasing the burning of heavily polluting fuels like coal and fuel oil.
Schools reopen in Mexico in state of Campeche
MEXICO CITY (AP) — For the first time in a year, Mexican school children returned to classrooms Monday — at least in the southern state of Campeche.
Campeche, on Mexico’s Gulf coast, has been the state least affected by the pandemic in Mexico, and it was the first to get its teachers vaccinated.
Grade-school students in Campeche are the first, and so far the only, students in Mexico’s 32 states to return to classrooms. However, vaccinations for teachers in five more states with relatively low levels of coronavirus cases are scheduled to start Tuesday.
While it may have been good to get back to school, the scene in Campache was different from before: Students were allowed back in small groups to maintain social distancing, and they wore face masks and plastic face shields.
Jacinto Javier Uc Ordoñez teaches fourth to sixth grade, and also serves as the director, at the Valentín Gomez Farías primary school in the Maya village of Monte Bello. Instead of welcoming his classes back all at one time, on Monday he saw his fourth-graders three at a time for briefer 1 1/2- or 2-hour sessions.
“I feel happy to go back to school, to see my teacher, to see my classmates,” said fourth-grader Jade Sarahi Chan Puc, 10. She was also enthused because the school is one of the only places in the village with internet.
Mexico has faced unique challenges in trying to keep students up to date with schoolwork during the pandemic, Many students do not have computers or internet access at home.
“Here in Monte Bello, there is no internet, the signal doesn’t reach here, there is nothing,” Uc Ordoñez said, noting that throughout the pandemic, he and other teachers personally delivered each student’s homework to their homes.
Jade Sarahi’s mother, Hermelinda Puc Kuk, is also happy classes are starting again. As for many parents all over the world, distance learning has been difficult, with some special challenges in their village.
“The homework will be easier, because you had to find time to help her,” said Puc Kuk. “The teacher can help her better.”
Mexico has suffered almost 212,500 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19, but because the country does so little testing, authorities acknowledge the real toll is over 330,000.