China may pass bill to crack down on Hong Kong
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ceremonial parliament will consider a bill that could limit opposition activity in Hong Kong, a spokesperson said Thursday, appearing to confirm speculation that China will sidestep the semi-autonomous territory’s own lawmaking body in enacting legislation to crack down on activity Beijing considers subversive.
Zhang Yesui said the National People’s Congress will deliberate a bill on “establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security.”
Such a move has long been under consideration but was hastened by months of anti-government protests last year in the former British colony that was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997. Such legislation was last proposed in 2003 under Article 23 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, bringing hundreds of thousands of the territory’s citizens out in protest.
The proposal was withdrawn by the government but Beijing has increasingly pushed for measures such as punishment for disrespecting the Chinese national flag and anthem and increased pro-China patriotic-themed education in schools. Opposition in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, however, made it unlikely such a bill could pass at the local level.
The new measures are required by the “new situation and demands” and action at the national level is “entirely necessary,” Zhang said.
Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post newspaper said a draft resolution would be brought before the National People’s Congress on Friday afternoon and voted on at the end of its session on May 28. The congress’ standing committee that handles most actual legislation will then consider the details of the measure, the newspaper said.
A vote at the NPC will add to concerns in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp that Beijing is chipping away at the territory’s rights to assembly and free speech that greatly exceed those permitted by the ruling Communist Party in mainland China.
The decision to circumvent Hong Kong’s Legislative Council to enact the security legislation is an “unprecedented and highly controversial intervention,” Johnny Patterson, director of the non-governmental organization Hong Kong Watch, said in a statement.
Patterson questioned whether charities and groups such as his own and Amnesty International could be outlawed as subversive under the legislation.
“A broad-brush interpretation of this law would signal the end of Hong Kong as we know it,” Patterson said.
Cape Town is virus hot spot for South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Cape Town has become the center of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa and one of Africa’s hot spots.
The popular tourist destination at the southern tip of Africa had more than 12,000 confirmed cases as of Thursday, representing 63% of South Africa’s 19,000 cases and about 10% of Africa’s 95,000 cases.
Gauteng province containing Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city, and the capital, Pretoria, had been expected to be the country’s epicenter with its population density and poverty levels, but Cape Town defied predictions with high levels of community transmission.
“No model upfront predicted what we see in Western Cape (province),” Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize told journalists Thursday. “The explosion of cases in Western Cape is out of the expected range and it may be that we need to have additional interventions to try and contain those numbers.”
Cape Town’s mountains and beaches may have contributed to its high number of COVID-19 cases. With direct flights to several European capitals, it is believed that tourists not showing symptoms brought the virus and it began to spread undetected.
Cape Town is expected to reach its peak of cases around the end of June, while the rest of South Africa is expected to peak in August or September.
South Africa may see between 40,000 to 45,000 deaths by November, according to the Modelling and Simulation Hub, Africa, a group of scientists and academics advising the government.
By year’s end some 13 million of South Africa’s 57 million people could be infected, their study said.
Russian doctors face prolonged hostility, mistrust
MOSCOW (AP) — There are no daily public displays of gratitude for Russian doctors and nurses during the coronavirus crisis like there are in the West. Instead of applause, they face mistrust, low pay and even open hostility.
Residents near the National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology, a Moscow hospital now treating virus patients, complained when they saw medical workers walking out of the building in full protective gear, fearing the workers would spread contagion.
“Maybe once the disease knocks on the door of every family, then the attitude to medics will change,” said Dr. Alexander Gadzyra, a surgeon who works exhausting shifts.
The outbreak has put enormous pressure on Russia’s medical community. While state media hails some of them as heroes, doctors and nurses interviewed by The Associated Press say they are fighting both the virus and a system that fails to support them.
They have decried shortages of protective equipment, and many say they have been threatened with dismissal or even prosecution for going public with their complaints. Some have quit and a few are suspected to have killed themselves.
Government officials insist the shortages are isolated and not widespread.
Antipathy toward the medical profession is widespread in Russia, said social anthropologist Alexandra Arkhipova, who studies social media posts peddling virus conspiracy theories. More than 100 theories she studied say doctors diagnose COVID-19 cases so they can get more money; others say they help the government cover up the outbreak.
“It’s a crisis of trust that the epidemic underscored,” she said. “I haven’t seen this attitude anywhere else.”
Trust in government institutions has always been low in Russia, according to opinion polls, and most of its hospitals are state-run.
Russia is struggling in the pandemic, with over 300,000 infections and 2,972 deaths. The government has disputed critics who have questioned the relatively low number of fatalities.
Official statements and news reports in more than 70 Russian regions show that at least 9,479 medical workers have been infected with the virus in the past month, and more than 70 have died. Health care workers believe the death toll to be much higher and they have compiled a list of more than 250.