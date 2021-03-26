Thousands cross Mexico’s southern border
FRONTERA COROZAL, Mexico (AP) — On the day this week that Mexico imposed new measures to shut down migrant crossings at its southern border, some 1,200 made the trip at a single remote jungle outpost without showing a document to anyone.
A man who helped board the migrants for the five-minute boat ride Sunday from Guatemala across the Usumacinta River knew the count because each one received a ticket.
Mexico wants to again appear cooperative, as in 2019 when, faced with tariffs from then-President Donald Trump, it deployed its newly created National Guard to slow the flow of migrants from Central America.
But the reality is it’s business as usual, with entire communities making a living off the passing migrants.
Their reasons for heading north are familiar: violence, an inability to support their families, the devastation wrought by two major hurricanes in November and egged on by rampant misinformation.
Spain: Catalan separatists fail to pick new chief
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A dispute among Catalonia’s separatists scuttled a first attempt by the parliament of Spain’s restive northeast to elect a new regional chief Friday.
Pere Aragonès failed to win the endorsement of the regional legislature based in Barcelona to form a government after he received only 42 votes. That left him far from the 68 “yes” votes needed for the required absolute majority of the 135-seat house.
Aragonès will have a second chance Tuesday, when the bar will be lowered and he will simply need more votes for him than against him.
Aragonès is Catalonia’s acting president and the candidate of the Republic Left of Catalonia, one of three parties that support a break from the rest of Spain.
Aragonès was backed only by his party and the far-left and separatist CUP party. The pro-union parties combined for 61 “no” votes, but it was the abstention of the32 members for the separatist Together for Catalonia party that ruined his bid.
One sticking point among the separatists is what course of action they should take to achieve a rupture from Spain.
But the in-fighting is also about pure political power.
Republic Left of Catalonia had to play second fiddle to Together for Catalonia in the previous coalition government that collapsed last year.
Together for Catalonia, meanwhile, has morphed in recent years from a pro-business party into a radical vehicle for former regional president Carles Puigdemont, who runs the party from Belgium, where he fled to escape Spanish justice after he led a failed secession bid in 2017.
Together for Catalonia is pushing for a private foundation led by Puigdemont, the Council for the Republic, to have a leadership role in charting the separatist movement’s future.
Albert Batet of Together for Catalonia said the Council for the Republic was needed so the movement “could act beyond the reach of the Spanish state.”
Traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal
SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A maritime traffic jam grew to more than 200 vessels Friday outside the Suez Canal and some vessels began changing course as dredgers and tugboats worked to free a giant container ship that is stuck sideways in the waterway and disrupting global shipping.
One salvage expert said freeing the cargo ship, the Ever Given, could take up to a week in the best-case scenario and warned of possible structural problems on the vessel as it remains wedged.
The Ever Given, owned by the Japanese firm Shoei Kisen KK, got wedged Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the canal, about 3.7 miles north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.
Dredgers have stopped removing sand around the bow of the vessel and tugboats were preparing another towing attempt, said Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, in a statement Friday night. There was no immediate word on whether they have managed to budge the skyscraper-sized vessel, and previous attempts with tugboats were unsuccessful.
A team from Boskalis, a Dutch firm specializing in salvaging, was working with the canal authority with tugboats and a specialized suction dredger at the port side of the cargo ship’s bow. Egyptian authorities have prohibited media access to the site.