Despite deaths, so far no shutdown orders in Seattle area
SEATTLE (AP) — As the coronavirus spread through Asia officials closed the schools in China, Japan and Hong Kong but at the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, officials in Washington have so far not ordered that classrooms be shuttered or activities canceled.
Increasingly people are calling on government leaders to be more aggressive as they try to contain the virus that causes the disease called COVID-19, which researchers say may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the Seattle area.
Washington state has reported a total of nine coronavirus deaths, and most were residents of a nursing home in suburban Seattle. There have been at least 27 reported cases in the Seattle area. On Tuesday, an Amazon spokesperson said an employee at its huge campus in Seattle had tested positive for the virus.
Individual schools and businesses have closed and several schools are mulling teaching students online in the event of prolonged closures over health concerns. However there are increasing calls for more widespread action from area officials. An online petition calling for the University of Washington to close its 45,000-student Seattle campus had more than 20,000 signatures.
Washington state and Seattle have declared emergencies, which gives leaders broad powers to suspend activities. But so far no direct orders have been issued.
FDA bans shock device used on mentally disabled
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials on Wednesday banned electrical shock devices used to discourage aggressive, self-harming behavior in patients with mental disabilities.
The announcement from the Food and Drug Administration follows years of pressure from patient groups and mental health experts who have called the treatment outdated, ineffective and unethical. The agency first announced its intent to ban the devices in 2016.
For years, the shock devices have been used by only one place in the U.S., the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center of Canton, Massachusetts, a residential school for people with autism and other psychiatric, developmental or mental disabilities.
School administrators have called the shocks a last resort to prevent dangerous behaviors, such as head-banging, throwing furniture or attacking teachers or classmates.
The FDA said Wednesday it estimates 45 to 50 people at the school are currently being treated with the device.
A woman who answered the phone at the center Wednesday morning said she could not comment on the FDA action.
First lady helps honor women from 12 countries
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump drew parallels Wednesday between her youth welfare initiative and a group of women from around the world whom the State Department has recognized for acts of courage in their countries.
Although the “Be Best” initiative was designed for children, the first lady said the program “ties nicely into the accomplishments of the women who share the stage with me.”
“Without positive support, guidance and well-being, which are just some of the attributes today’s children need, they will not enter adulthood with the empathy and strength needed to help others as selflessly as the women here today,” Mrs. Trump said at the annual State Department ceremony.
A dozen women from Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, an autonomous prefecture in China, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen and Zimbabwe received the 2020 International Women of Courage Award on Wednesday from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
One recipient was imprisoned in Syria and now helps families of forcibly disappeared Syrians. Another is the mayor of Maidan Shar, a town in Afghanistan’s conservative Wardak province, who has faced death threats and angry male mobs. Other recipients are journalists and human rights advocates.