Walk on the mild side

A woman walks through a cabin disinfection tunnel that ​​was created by the municipality in the Black Sea city of Ordu, Turkey, to protect against coronavirus, Thursday, March 26, 2020. According to the municipality, people entering the 5-meter-long tunnel are disinfected with the specially dispersed 360 degrees of sodium vapor, and possible bacteria on people's clothes are cleaned with steam. (DHA via AP)