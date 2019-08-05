Italian priest abuse case gains world interest

Rev. Nicola Corradi is escorted from the courtroom after attending the first day of his trial for alleged crimes against deaf minors in Mendoza, Argentina, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. The alleged abuse took place between 2004 and 2016, and the case gained world attention when it emerged that Corradi had faced similar accusations at the Antonio Próvolo institute in Verona, Italy, and Pope Francis had been notified the Italian priest was running a similar center in Argentina.