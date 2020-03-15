Coronavirus in the Philippines

An army trooper uses a thermal scanner to check the temperature of people entering the metropolis at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Quezon city, Philippines on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Thousands of Philippine police, backed by the army and coast guard, have started sealing the densely populated capital from most domestic travelers in one of Southeast Asia's most drastic containment moves against the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)