Tropical storm Amanda kills 17 in South America
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Rains from Tropical Storm Amanda left at least 17 dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala that pushed thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic.
EL Salvador Interior Minister Mario Durán said Monday some 7,000 people were scattered across 154 shelters. He said a quarter of the rain that the country normally receives in a year fell in 70 hours.
That set off landslides and flooding, especially in the western part of the country. A day earlier officials had said at least 900 homes had been damaged.
President Nayib Bukele visited one of the most affected communities on the outskirts of San Salvador. Some 50 families lost their homes and Bukele said the government would give them $10,000 to rebuild.
One whose home was damaged was María Torres. “We’ve never experienced this,” she said. “The rain was so strong and suddenly the water entered the homes and we just saw how they fell.”
The Legislative Assembly approved the government’s use of a $389 million loan from the International Monetary Fund to deal with the pandemic and the storm’s impact.
El Salvador reports more than 2,500 infections and 46 deaths.
In Guatemala, a 9-year-old boy was swept away by a river and drowned and another person was killed when a home collapsed, said David de León, spokesman for the national disaster agency.
Amanda pounded El Salvador with rain for days before moving ashore as a tropical storm on Sunday and pushing across Guatemala.
UN forced to cut aid to Yemen as virus increases
CAIRO (AP) — Aid organizations are making an urgent plea for funding to shore up their operations in war-torn Yemen, saying they have already been forced to stop some of their work even as the coronavirus rips through the country.
Some 75% of U.N. programs in Yemen have had to shut their doors or reduce operations. The global body’s World Food Program had to cut rations in half and U.N.-funded health services were reduced in 189 out of 369 hospitals nationwide.
“It’s almost impossible to look a family in the face, to look them in the eyes and say, ‘I’m sorry but the food that you need in order to survive we have to cut in half,’” Lise Grande, resident U.N. coordinator for Yemen, told The Associated Press.
The dwindling funds are the result of several factors, but among the top reasons is obstruction by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who control the capital, Sanaa, and other territories. The United States, one of the largest donors, decreased its aid to Yemen earlier this year, citing interference by the Houthis.
It’s yet to be seen whether the Houthis will allow monitoring and oversight or give U.N. agencies the space to operate. A U.N. pledging conference for Yemen on Tuesday seeks $2.41 billion to cover essential activities from June to December.
Grande said the Houthis are working to become more transparent, and that she hopes this will encourage donor countries to give aid.
Her optimism, however, comes as the Houthis face heavy criticism for suppressing information about the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in areas they control, while putting no mitigation measures in place.
Miami professor pleads guilty in Venezuela case
MIAMI (AP) — A University of Miami professor blamed a controversial law enforcement informant for his career-ending decision to try and hide $3 million in proceeds from a corruption scheme run by a businessman connected to Venezuela’s socialist government.
Bruce Bagley revealed the identify of the informant and the businessman in pleading guilty Monday to two counts of money laundering. He faces nearly five years in prison when sentenced Oct. 1 and also agreed to forfeit $474,000.
“I should have understood that the money involved were proceeds of unlawful activity,” the 74-year-old Bagley said during a Manhattan federal court hearing conducted via video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bagley, an international studies professor and top expert on money laundering, has written numerous books on the subject, testified before Congress, as an expert in court and been interviewed by numerous news organizations, including The Associated Press.
But his charmed life came undone after he began working as a consultant for Miami businessman Alex Saab, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private details.
Saab initially hired Bagley to help get a student visa for his son and later sought his advice on investments in Central America, according to the two people. Starting around November 2017, Bagley started receiving monthly deposits of approximately $200,000 from a purported food company based in the United Arab Emirates, prosecutors alleged. Additional funds were wired from an account in Switzerland.
Bagley transferred 90% of the money into the accounts controlled by informant Jorge Luis Hernandez to conceal the nature, source and ownership of the funds. But he kept a 10% commission for himself. He continued to accept the dirty Venezuelan cash even after one of his accounts was closed for suspicious activity.
Last July, the Trump administration sanctioned Saab for allegedly running a corruption network that profited from a no-bid contract to import food to Venezuela on behalf of Nicolás Maduro’s government. On the same day he was also indicted by federal prosecutors in Miami on charges of money laundering tied to a public housing program in Venezuela.