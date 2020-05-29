'Clap For Our Carers'

People take part in the 10th weekly "Clap for our Carers" after speaking about and observing a silence for five people from their community who recently died, by their Memori-Wall with the words "We Grieve" and the names of local people who have died from COVID-19 and other non-coronavirus related causes like terminal illness during the coronavirus outbreak, written on hoarding around Liberty Hall on Clapton Common, in north east London, Thursday, May 28, 2020.