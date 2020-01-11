After 3 years, N Ireland has a government
LONDON (AP) — Legislators returned to Northern Ireland’s assembly Saturday for the first time in three years after a deal was struck to restore the divided region’s mothballed power-sharing government.
Lawmakers gathered at Parliament Buildings in Belfast and chose a new executive, led by the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party and the Irish nationalists Sinn Fein. Legislators picked DUP leader Arlene Foster as first minister — a post she held before the previous assembly was dissolved — with Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neil as deputy leader.
After three years of acrimony that left Northern Ireland with a stack of unresolved issues and a growing public-sector crisis, the parties agreed Friday to a deal brokered by the U.K. and Irish governments to revive the Belfast government.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Saturday was a “historic day” for Northern Ireland, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the news from there “momentous.”
“The parties of Northern Ireland have shown great leadership in coming together to accept this fair and balanced deal in the interests of everyone in Northern Ireland,” Johnson said.
Northern Ireland — part of the U.K. along with England, Wales and Scotland — has been without a functioning administration since the power-sharing government set up after a 1998 peace accord fell apart in January 2017 over a botched green-energy project. The rift soon widened to broader cultural and political issues separating Northern Ireland’s British unionists and its Irish nationalists, the two communities whose conflicting identities and aspirations fueled years of violence in which more than 3,000 people died.
Since 2017, Northern Ireland has been run by civil servants with limited powers to make big decisions. Major projects have been put on hold — all in the shadow of the U.K.’s impending departure from the European Union on Jan. 31, which has serious implications for the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, an EU member.
New Oman ruler vows to uphold peaceful policy
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman’s new ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, vowed Saturday to uphold his predecessor Sultan Qaboos bin Said’s foreign policy approach, which steered the Arab country through choppy Persian Gulf waters by balancing close relations with both the United States and Iran.
The new ruler, who was Oman’s culture minister, spoke after being named successor to Sultan Qaboos, the Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch whose death was announced Saturday. He died at the age of 79 after years of an undisclosed illness.
Sultan Haitham’s message to Omanis and the world was clear: Oman would continue down the path laid by Qaboos as a facilitator of peace.
“We will follow the same line as the late sultan, and the principles that he asserted for the foreign policy of our country, of peaceful coexistence among nations and people, and good neighborly behavior of non-interference in the affairs of others,” he said in his first public remarks as sultan.
The 66-year-old shook hands with family members and top security brass before witnessing ceremonial cannon fire. The Al Said family has ruled Oman since the eighteenth century, and once ruled over Zanzibar too, off the coast of Tanzania.
Oman sits on the southeastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, with Iran to its east. It shares borders with Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Sultan Qaboos shaped Oman’s policy of diplomatic balancing. Under his leadership, Oman was a facilitator of talks between adversaries Iran and the United States. Oman is a close ally of Washington and viewed as a valuable regional player.
Qaboos’ choice of successor was a closely guarded secret believed to have been known only to the sultan, who did not have any children.
Qaboos, who came to power nearly 50 years ago when he deposed his father in a 1970 palace coup, refused to join the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen and kept the country’s border with Yemen open. Oman has also played a conciliatory role between the Houthis and their Gulf enemies, hosting peace talks and facilitating prisoner exchanges.
Oman did not join a Saudi- and Emirati-led boycott of neighboring Qatar, and has maintained relations with rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. The sultanate was the only Gulf Arab country that kept its embassy in Damascus open throughout Syria’s now 9-year civil war.
In 2018, the sultan hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a surprise visit, further cementing Oman’s strategic ability to be a facilitator and even mediator. In a tweet Saturday, Netanyahu said that the meeting was “unbelievably important and exciting,” and called the late sultan “a great leader who worked tirelessly to promote peace and stability in our region.”
Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, 6 dead
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A fire engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia early Saturday, killing at least six people, authorities said.
The blaze erupted around 5 a.m. in a privately-run nursing home in the village of Andrasevac, 20 miles north of Zagreb, the capital. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
“Unfortunately, according to initial information we have received, six people died,” Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told reporters after arriving on the scene. “At this moment, we don’t have enough information to be able to say anything else.”
“We need to wait until the authorities finish their job,” Plenkovic added.
Croatian media said the fire erupted in a wooden building close to the home’s main building. N1 TV said about 20 people were staying there when the fire broke out.
Videos and photos from the scene showed the building was completely destroyed with only outer brick walls and some roof beams still standing. A much bigger main building could be seen undamaged nearby.