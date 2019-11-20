India activists protest SPG withdrawal

Indian paramilitary soldiers detain a Congress party supporter during a protest against the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to party president Sonia Gandhi, her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The move to lift off the SPG security, an elite force that protects prime ministers and their immediate families, led to sharp reactions from the Congress, which accused the government of personal vendetta.