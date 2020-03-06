Hindus celebrate Holi

Devotees play Holi with ash and colors at a cremation ground on the banks of river Ganges at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, India, Friday, March 6, 2020. Thousands of Hindus celebrate their major festival Holi with ash collected from pyres in a cremation ground, following an age-old tradition. Hindu mythology says deity Shiva, known as "The Destroyer," visited cremation grounds to play Holi with ghosts who couldn't celebrate the festival of colors. As per their tradition, Hindus burn the bodies of their dead in pyres of dry woods.