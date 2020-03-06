Turkey criticized on migration as clashes resume
KASTANIES, Greece (AP) — Clashes between Greek riot police and migrants attempting to cross the border from Turkey erupted anew Friday as European Union foreign ministers took aim at what they called “Turkey’s use of migratory pressure for political purposes.”
Greek riot police used tear gas and a water cannon to drive back people trying to cross the land border from Turkey in the morning. Turkish police fired volleys of tear gas back toward Greece in an ongoing standoff between Ankara and the EU over who should care for migrants and refugees.
Similar clashes erupted later Friday, and fires were seen burning on the Turkish side of the border which Greek officials said were lit by migrants.
For most of the day, the area was calm and people camped out near the border appeared to be moving further away from the frontier, possibly to a makeshift camp set up nearby.
Thousands of refugees and other migrants have been trying to get into Greece through the country’s eastern land and sea borders in the past week after Turkey declared its previously guarded borders with Europe were open.
Great Barrier Reef enters coral bleaching period
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Great Barrier Reef is facing a critical period of heat stress over the coming weeks following the most widespread coral bleaching the natural wonder has ever endured, scientists said Friday.
David Wachenfeld, chief scientist at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, the government agency that manages the coral expanse off northeast Australia, said ocean temperatures over the next month will be crucial to how the reef recovers from heat-induced bleaching.
“The forecasts ... indicate that we can expect ongoing levels of thermal stress for at least the next two weeks and maybe three or four weeks,” Wachenfeld said in a weekly update on the reef’s health.
“So this still is a critical time for the reef and it is the weather conditions over the next two to four weeks that will determine the final outcome,” he said.
Ocean temperatures across most of the reef were 0.9 to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above the March average.
Oil price dives as OPEC, Russia fail to agree on cut
VIENNA (AP) — Talks between OPEC and non-member allies like Russia ended Friday without a deal on cutting oil production to limit a drop in the price of oil as the virus outbreak slashes demand.
The price of crude fell sharply in international markets, with the international benchmark down 8%.
The 14 countries of the oil cartel were hoping for an agreement to reduce production at a time of huge disruption to the global economy from the virus.
OPEC secretary general Mohammed Barkindo of Nigeria said the meeting had been adjourned without result. The group did not issue a statement and the ministers were seen leaving the cartel’s headquarters in Vienna.
It was unclear whether talks would resume in coming days. Failure to strike a deal could send weak prices even lower, inflicting more pain on the U.S. oil patch, where thousands have been laid off.
OPEC wanted to cut output by 1.5 million barrels a day, or about 1.5% of world production. OPEC countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran say they need non-member allies to take 500,000 barrels of that cut on themselves.
Suicide bombs near US Embassy kill, injure police
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia, killing a police officer and wounding four others Friday, the North African nation’s Interior Ministry said.
Hundreds of police swarmed around the embassy on the outskirts of Tunis, the Tunisian capital, after the bombings. Sharpshooters could be seen on the roofs of nearby buildings and major streets were blocked.
An Interior Ministry spokesman insisted the dead attackers had targeted the officers on patrol and not the U.S. Embassy. An angry crowd stormed the building in 2012.
A flag inside the walled-off diplomatic mission fluttered above the attack site outside the embassy’s compound. Police taped off the area, which was littered with charred debris, as forensic teams sorted through remnants of the explosion.
The most seriously injured of the five police officers died during surgery Interior Ministry spokesman Khaled Lahyouni said. A civilian also was slightly injured, the ministry said.
EU ministers seek united front on medical shortages
BRUSSELS (AP) — Fearing a possible shortage in masks and protective equipment to fight the new coronavirus, top European Union officials are urging members to put solidarity above national interests as the virus spreads quickly across the continent.
Speaking Friday after an urgent meeting in Brussels of health ministers from the 27-country bloc, crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic said EU nations are entitled to restrict exports of medical equipment but warned that such decisions could compromise the EU’s ability to manage the growing COVID-19 virus crisis.
While Italy is the hardest-hit country in Europe, with 148 deaths so far, more than 4,000 confirmed cases of the virus have been recorded across the bloc. The epidemic has been spreading at a quicker pace over the past two weeks, leading the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to raise the risk of coronavirus infection from moderate to high.
“Preparedness has to be enhanced still further because simply it is more probable that what we have now in Italy will happen elsewhere in Europe,” Lenarcic said.
The last time EU health ministers met, on Feb. 13, no virus deaths had been reported in Europe. According to the latest figures from the ECDC, 112 people have now died from the virus on the continent. The Netherlands announced its first death on Friday.