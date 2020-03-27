British Prime Minister Johnson positive for virus
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first leader of a major nation to contract COVID-19, but he insisted Friday that he remains in charge of the U.K.’s response to the outbreak.
Two of Johnson’s top aides in the fight against the virus — his health secretary and top medical adviser — also said they had the disease.
Johnson, 55, said he was tested Thursday after showing “mild symptoms”: a temperature and a persistent cough.
“I’ve taken a test, that’s come out positive so I am working from home, I am self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” Johnson said in a video message posted on his Twitter account.
“But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was also confirmed to have the virus. Hancock, 41, tweeted: “Thankfully my symptoms are mild.”
Canada to cover up to 75% of business salaries
TORONTO (AP) — Canada is increasing a payroll subsidy to small- and medium-sized businesses to now cover up to 75 percent of salaries as the country braced for a shutdown that a top health official said will last months.
Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Howard Njoo, said they are in it for the long haul.
“It’s not going to be days and weeks, it’s going to be months,” Njoo said. “Is there a possibility of a second wave? Who knows.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a major increase over his original 10 percent wage subsidy plan. Trudeau said it became clear they needed to do much more.
“We have to get through these coming months of restricted economic activity when people need to stay home,” Trudeau said Friday.
The prime minister said it means people will continue to be paid even though their employer has had to slow down or stop its operations because of COVID-19.
Eiffel Tower says ‘Merci’ to health workers
PARIS (AP) — Health workers racing to save lives as France contends with one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks have received a huge show of gratitude with the help of the Eiffel Tower.
The Paris landmark also had a message for the broader French public: Stay home.
Lights spelled out “Merci,” French for ‘Thank you,” and “Stay at home” in English on Friday night along with the tower’s famous sparkling illuminations.
The display of solidarity that started at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) coincided with the moment when citizens in lockdown across France have been cheering and applauding from their windows and balconies in support of doctors and nurses.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the light show will take place every evening on the 324-meter-tall tower.
French hospitals recorded nearly 2,000 virus-related deaths as of Friday, a figure that doesn’t include COVID-19 cases elsewhere. Health workers are straining to treat an ever-increasing number of patients, including nearly 3,800 in intensive care.
Venezuela’s only telecoms satellite is lost in space
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuela’s only telecommunications satellite has veered off its orbit and stopped working, creating a logistical headache for the cash-strapped South American nation.
The Chinese-built satellite was launched among much fanfare in 2008 under the watch of former President Hugo Chavez, who said that the six-ton machine would help to “construct 21st century socialism” and contribute to Venezuela’s “independence and sovereignty.”
But as Chavez’s socialist revolution decays under U.S. sanctions and years of economic mismanagement, the nation’s prized satellite is tumbling in space and has become useless three years before its planned expiration date of 2023.
The satellite was helping to provide internet services to rural areas that are not connected to fiber optic cables, and was also being used to broadcast Venezuela’s heavily politicized state-run television channels into poor or rural homes that have no access to cable TV.
“Now the government will need to resort to international satellite providers to distribute its content” to the poorest Venezuelans, said William Peña a Venezuelan journalist who specializes on telecommunications. But migrating to commercial satellites will cost millions of dollars and could be hindered by U.S. sanctions.
Turmoil in Kabul dogs negotiations with Taliban
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — After months of deliberation, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday announced his 21-member team to negotiate peace with the Taliban, only to have his political opponent reject it as not inclusive enough.
Afghanistan’s political turmoil has impeded each tentative step toward negotiations with the Taliban — negotiations that are supposed to come next under a peace deal that Washington signed with the insurgents last month.
The deal calls for the eventual withdrawal of all 13,000 U.S. soldiers from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees from the Taliban to fight other militant groups, including the Islamic State group. The deal has been touted as Afghanistan’s best chance yet of ending its relentless wars.
But Ghani and his opponent, Abdullah Abdullah, have been locked in a power struggle that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could not resolve during his emergency visit to Kabul earlier this week.
Pompeo held talks with both Ghani and Abdullah, who has also declared himself president in a parallel inauguration ceremony earlier this month, but made no headway in reconciling the two. Washington subsequently said it would cut $1 billion in assistance to Afghanistan if the two leaders couldn’t “get their act together.”