Nearly 90 people held for protesting in Moscow
MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow police on Saturday detained nearly 90 people protesting the exclusion of some independent and opposition candidates from the city council ballot, a monitoring group said, a week after authorities arrested nearly 1,400 at a similar protest.
Lyubov Sobol, one of the excluded candidates and a driving figure of the current wave of protests, was among those detained. She was grabbed by police in central Moscow and hustled into a police van, loudly demanding to know why she was being held.
Demonstrators were aiming to hold a march along the Boulevard Ring that skirts central Moscow and is a popular local for promenades.
But helmeted riot police started seizing demonstrators from a scattered crowd on Pushkin Square and pushing them back from another square further along the route.
The initial arrests appeared less harsh than many of them a week earlier, when police beat some protesters with truncheons. Some of those detained on Saturday appeared nonchalant, smirking or checking their phones as police led them to buses.
The OVD-Info group, which monitors arrests, said at least 89 people had been detained.
Despite repeated warnings that police would take active measures against a protest on Saturday, activists aimed to hold a march for about 2.5 miles along the Boulevard Ring that circles central Moscow and is a popular area to stroll.
Once a local, low-key affair, the September vote for Moscow’s city council has shaken up Russia’s political scene as the Kremlin struggles with how to deal with strongly opposing views in its sprawling capital of 12.6 million.
In the past month, the issue has provoked a surprisingly large outcry for a local election. On July 20, about 20,000 people turned out for a demonstration that was the largest in the city in several years.
On Saturday, about 3,000 people attended a rally in St. Petersburg supporting the Moscow protests, the local news site Fontanka.ru reported.
The Moscow city council, which has 45 seats, is responsible for a large municipal budget and is now controlled by the pro-Kremlin United Russia party. All of its seats, which have a five-year-term, are up for grabs in the Sept. 8 vote.
Esper: US to soon put intermediate missile in Asia
SYDNEY (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he wants to deploy an intermediate range conventional missile in the Pacific region within months, now that the Trump administration has formally pulled out of a Cold War-era arms control treaty with Russia.
Esper, however, told reporters traveling with him to Australia on Friday that it will likely take some time to develop the more advanced land-based missile capabilities. The move is likely to anger China, but Esper said Beijing shouldn’t be surprised by it.
His comments come as the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty expired Friday, and the U.S. said it planned to begin testing new missiles that would have been prohibited under the accord.
Hong Kong police warn protests off designated route
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Saturday called on protesters to stick to designated routes and times after violent clashes marred the last eight weekends of rallies calling for greater rights and government accountability.
Police held a briefing ahead of a scheduled rally in Mong Kok, a bustling shopping district with a history of hosting pro-democracy protests. Any demonstrations that are not preapproved will be “cleared out” as unlawful assemblies, police said.
Hong Kong’s summer of protests, sparked by an unpopular extradition bill, has continued unabated despite the government’s decision to suspend the legislation that would have sent some suspects to mainland China for trial. While the pro-democracy rallies have been largely peaceful, they have increasingly devolved into skirmishes with police after some protesters refused to disperse at assigned times. In the past two months, protesters have vandalized buildings and thrown bricks, while police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets.
A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under the framework of “one country, two systems.” The city’s mini-constitution promises the city certain freedoms not afforded to those in the mainland, but Hong Kongers say Beijing has chipped away at their autonomy in recent years.
Several thousand civil servants and their supporters crowded into a public park on Friday evening to show solidarity with the movement, which has broadened to include demands for direct elections and an investigation into alleged police brutality. Hong Kong residents have accused police of negligence after 44 people were injured last month in a mob attack that appeared to target protesters. Authorities said their resources were stretched due to the prolonged demonstrations.
Mong Kok, the site of Saturday’s protest, was one area where protesters set up a pro-democracy demonstration zone in 2014. Near the end of the Occupy Central protests, police officers descended on the site and tore down the metal barricades, bamboo and wooden planks protesters had used to block off key streets.