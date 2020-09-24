Light shining on a hill ...

Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Kiryat Sanz Hassidic sect pray on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony during a nationwide three-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Netanya, Israel, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Israel moved to further tighten its second countrywide lockdown as coronavirus cases continued to soar. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)