China waiting out Hong Kong protests, backlash BEIJING (AP) — China’s central government has dismissed Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as clowns and criminals while bemoaning growing violence surrounding the monthslong demonstrations.
That’s partly out of concern that protesters’ demands for expanded democracy could inspire like-minded officials and intellectuals on the mainland.
Yet, Beijing shows no signs of preparing for a major crackdown, content instead to ignore the protests in the hopes that frustration will lead to further violence that will eventually turn the territory’s silent majority against the movement, according to experts.
“Hong Kong poses a serious problem for the Chinese government. It can’t allow the protesters to challenge its authority or deface symbols of its authority unpunished but it also does not want to attempt a military crackdown,” said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.
Under those circumstances, Beijing would prefer to “isolate and undermine the protesters so the movement in Hong Kong fizzles out,” Tsang said.
The protests also come at a sensitive time for President Xi Jinping, who after removing presidential term limits last year effectively made himself leader for life. That has intensified criticism over his concentration of power, even as his propaganda machine relentlessly promotes his image and achievements ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic on Oct. 1.
Meanwhile, China is grappling with a slowing economy and the ongoing impacts of the U.S.-China trade war, as well as pushback against its ambitious multi-billion dollar “Belt and Road” infrastructure program that is seen as miring poorer nations in debt.
China’s international image has suffered as well from its mass incarceration of members of its Uighur Muslim minority and aggressive moves in the foreign policy sphere, including what professor Anne-Marie Brady of New Zealand’s University of Canterbury described in a recent article as “uncharacteristically undiplomatic activity” by Chinese diplomats in Canada, Sweden, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.
China’s activities have included encouraging mainland Chinese students overseas in their attacks on supporters of the Hong Kong protests and Chinese human rights more generally, sparking calls from politicians in those countries for foreign policy adjustments to reduce Beijing’s influence.
Despite massive Chinese censorship, details of the events in Hong Kong have spread through southern China and among officials and intellectuals in major cities, raising concerns about potential calls for political freedoms like those enjoyed by Hong Kong.
UK power cut disrupts rush hour road and rail
LONDON (AP) — A power cut disrupted rail travel and snarled rush-hour traffic across large chunks of Britain, including London, on Friday, leaving passengers stuck on trains or unable to get home for the weekend.
Power supplier National Grid said two generators failed at the same time around 5 p.m., leading to a drop in the amount of electricity available on the network. It said the system was back to normal about 90 minutes later. It was unclear why the generators failed.
The government’s Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement that “the issue is now resolved and the system has returned to normal.”
Electricity companies across the country said hundreds of thousands of customers were affected by the cut, including London’s King’s Cross station, a major hub for trains between the British capital and the north.
Power failures were reported as far apart as London in southeast England and Cheshire in the northwest. Many people reported that the outage lasted just a few minutes, but the impact on travelers was severe.
Transit operator Transport for London said some traffic lights in the city had been knocked out, and advised drivers to be careful.
National Rail Enquiries, which is run by Britain’s train companies, said power problems caused “disruption to a large number of train services.”
Rail services across the country were canceled or delayed during the evening rush hour, and commuter trains powered by overhead wires came to a halt mid-journey.
Journalist Stig Abell tweeted: “This power outage has pretty much stopped the rail network. Am on a stationary train in the middle of nowhere.” Later he added, “We’ve just been told to conserve drinking water because ‘we might be here for hours.’”
London North Eastern Railway said all services were suspended in and out of King’s Cross, one of London’s busiest stations. It tweeted: “Customer advice is DO NOT TRAVEL.”
Ship carrying migrants waiting for port stranded MILAN (AP) — A Spanish humanitarian ship has been stuck in the Mediterranean Sea for more than a week because no European government will offer safe harbor to the 121 migrants on board, and the vessel faces a fine of up to 1 million euros if it enters Italian waters.
The Open Arms was idle for an eighth day Friday in waters off Italy’s southernmost island. The ship’s dilemma is becoming increasingly common as European governments shut their doors to migrants, led by Italy’s firebrand Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is popular for his hardline stance against migrant arrivals and who this week plunged Italy into a political crisis in an apparent play for power.
Open Arms founder Oscar Camps indicated that the vessel would avoid entering Italian waters without permission unless there is a humanitarian crisis on board, as allowed by international maritime law.
“Salvini can say what he wants, but maritime law and the courts will say what they have to say,” Camps told Catalunya Radio on Wednesday. “If we have serious health problems on board ... we will enter (port) here or wherever we are, the closest place, today and any other day because we are backed by law.”
Malta also refused to let the ship in, while Spain demurred, saying it is not the closest safe port, the humanitarian group said.
The EU Commission said Friday that it has not received any requests from a national government to intervene, as it typically requires. But spokeswoman Annika Breidhardt said the commission was reaching out to member states “to show solidarity.” She noted a solution depended on “the willingness” of member states to step up.
In a bid to draw attention to the standoff, Richard Gere boarded the ship Friday some 27 nautical miles off Lampedusa. The actor helped bring food and supplies to the boat and asked for support for the ship, whose passengers include 9-month-old Ethiopian twins.