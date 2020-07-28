Chile eases lockdown orders despite criticism
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s government has eased lockdown orders on more than 1 million people in the greater Santiago region, despite criticism from some health experts.
Tuesday’s order means residents in seven of the metropolitan region’s 32 districts can leave home without seeking permission from Monday through Friday, open small businesses and go to work — so long as their workplace is in an area where the restrictions have been eased.
Large businesses, restaurants, theaters and cafes remain closed and a curfew is in force from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Metropolitan Santiago as a whole holds 8 million of the country’s 19 million people. The downtown district itself remains under lockdown.
Private think tank Espacio Público complained that the government was easing the restrictions contrary to advice from experts.
Andrea Bocelli, who had COVID, says lockdown humiliated him
ROME (AP) — Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who recovered from COVID and whose moving Easter performance sought to raise hopes during the pandemic, is striking a different public note, saying Italy’s lockdown made him feel “humiliated and offended” by depriving him of his freedom.
Bocelli spoke at a panel Monday in a Senate conference room, where he was introduced by right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini, who has railed against the government’s stringent measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
The singer's announcement in May that he had recovered from the virus came weeks after his Easter Sunday performance in Milan's empty cathedral. At the time, Bocelli said that when he learned on March 10 that he had tested positive, just as the nation was going into lockdown, “I jumped into the pool, I felt well” and had only a slight fever. He apparently was referring to a private pool at his residence, as public gym pools were closed by then.
Bocelli told the conference at the Senate that he resented not being able to leave his home even though he “committed no crime” and revealed, without providing details, that he violated that lockdown restriction.
At the height of lockdown, Italians could only leave home to go to essential jobs, walk dogs or buy food or medicine.
Dismayed, Health Ministry Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri on Tuesday said that perhaps Bocelli “wanted to express the inconvenience of every Italian who, because of lockdown, stayed home.”
“I wouldn't have said those words, but I imagine he'll be able to explain it somehow,” Sileri added.
Volunteers came to the rescue as virus raged in Kyrgyzstan
MOSCOW (AP) — When his mother began deteriorating from the coronavirus two weeks ago, Bektour Iskender knew that hospitals in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, were full. So he turned to Twitter for advice.
He was directed to a volunteer group that made house calls with oxygen concentrators for patients with trouble breathing. Two hours later, volunteers in full protective gear arrived and showed Iskender how to use one of the machines he had borrowed from friends of his relatives. His mother started improving soon after using it.
“I later spoke to my friend, a doctor, and he said that it was probably a breakthrough moment,” said the 35-year-old Iskender, co-founder of the Kloop online news site.
One of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, Kyrgyzstan has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with the outbreak pushing the Central Asian nation's outdated and poorly funded health care system to near collapse.
Armies of volunteers, however, have played a major role in filling the gaps in dealing with the crisis in the country of 6.5 million people.
“For such a small country with limited resources, volunteers did a colossal amount of work,” said Bermet Baryktabasova, a medical expert in Bishkek. “They saved thousands of lives.”