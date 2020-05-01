Bolsonaro eggs on Brazilians to defy isolation
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Divina Baldomero awoke, looked out the window at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach under a cloudless sky, and decided to take her first stroll in 40 days.
The 75-year-old restaurant owner, like most Brazilians, had been adhering to her governor’s call to stay home to contain the spread of the coronavirus. But on this day she decided to ignore that, urged on by the view of President Jair Bolsonaro that the shutdown is wrongheaded, will wreck the economy and that anyway, the virus isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
“At first I thought (the shutdown) was viable. Later, I came to think we will have more economic difficulties, with the poverty there is. There should be a different way so we can be free of this,” said Baldomero, speaking Wednesday in front of the shuttered Copacabana Palace hotel. Her legs, virtually unused for more than a month, began trembling after seven minutes of standing.
Egged on by Bolsonaro, who has routinely scoffed at both the virus and stay-at-home policies, Brazilians are heeding his call for revolt. Support for isolation is faltering, particularly among the wealthy, and more people are milling and mixing. From the sun-worshipers to the Instagram influencers and pro-Bolsonaro protesters, denial is spreading and quarantine is coming apart. But, unlike other countries looking to ease restrictions, Latin America’s largest nation is still weeks from the peak in its viral curve.
Bolsonaro first staked out his argument that the economy needs to get back to work in a national address at the end of March, when he referred to the coronavirus as “a little flu” and said his history as an athlete would protect him.
Since then, he has doubled down time and again, saying only high-risk Brazilians need to be isolated, even as the official count of cases rockets past 85,000 and deaths surpass 5,900 — more than the amount suffered by China. Experts consider both figures to be significant under-counts due to a lack of widespread testing.
Asked about the grim milestone Bolsonaro responded, “So what? I’m sorry. What do you want me to do?”
Chalk marks aid mass protest in virus-era Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — Social distancing doesn’t come naturally in Israel. But the country, known for its informal, in-your-face mentality, seems to be setting a new standard for public protests in the age of coronavirus.
During the past two weekends, thousands of people have gathered in perfect geometric patterns in Tel Aviv’s central square to comply with social distancing rules as they express their anger over the continued rule of a prime minister charged with serious crimes.
The demonstrations, resembling a vast glowing human matrix in stunning aerial photos, have become a symbol of Israel’s dueling political and health challenges. They also contrast with some other hot spots of civic unrest at a time when gatherings are restricted or banned around the world.
“If we want to succeed, we need to do it the right way,” said protest organizer Shikma Schwarzmann. “We obey the law.”
Civic protests are common in Israel. When the government imposed movement restrictions last month, it made exceptions for protests as long as participants stayed two meters, or 6 feet, apart.
Schwarzmann, a particle physicist at Israel’s renowned Weizmann Institute of Science, said she never intended to become a political activist but was galvanized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s behavior. Many believe his actions, cloaked in the battle against the coronavirus, are really aimed at avoiding prosecution for corruption charges and remaining in power.
Last month, citing the coronavirus, Netanyahu’s hand-picked justice minister all but shuttered the country’s court system, postponing the prime minister’s trial until May. The middle-of-the-night order came just two days before the trial was to begin.
Days later, a Netanyahu ally suspended parliamentary activity, temporarily preventing opponents from proceeding with legislation that could have barred the Israeli leader from serving as prime minister.
Europe’s central bank gives aid as economy swoons
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is stepping up its efforts to cushion the economy against a record downturn that the bank’s president, Christine Lagarde, said was “of a magnitude and speed that are unprecedented in peacetime.”
The monetary authority for the 19 countries that use the euro currency on Thursday lowered the interest rate on the cheap, long term loans it provides to banks. It also offered a raft of new credit lines to banks at a negative interest rate, meaning banks get paid a bonus as an incentive to borrow and lend.
The idea is to support banks so they can keep lending to businesses, thereby helping the economy, which contracted by a record 3.8% in the first three months of the year from the quarter before, according to new official figures.
That decline is the biggest since statistics started being kept in 1995 and worse than the drop in 2009 during the Great Recession that followed the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.
“Measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, have largely halted economic activity in all the countries of the euro area and across the globe,” Lagarde told an empty press room at the ECB’s headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, after a meeting conducted by teleconference among members of its rate-setting council.
While Europe’s economic activity is plunging amid the shutdowns that idled everything from florists to factories, the labor market is holding up thanks to generous government support. Unemployment rose only slightly in March, to 7.4% from 7.3% in February, statistics agency Eurostat said. Millions of workers are being supported by temporary short-hours programs under which governments pay most of their salaries in return for companies agreeing not to lay people off.
U.S. unemployment rose to 4.4% in March from 3.5% in February, though the eventual picture is likely far worse. First-time claims for unemployment benefits have skyrocketed in the U.S. as 30 million people applied through the first three weeks of April.