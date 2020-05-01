Bring in the clowns

A clown wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, attends a protest in Mexico City, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The city's street performers marched to Mexico City’s main square the Zocalo, protesting in front of the national palace against restrictions designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 disease, barring them from working on the streets. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)