Russian rocket blasts off

The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-13 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. The Russian rocket U.S. astronaut Andrew Morgan, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano.