Mexico murder prompts protests against gender violence

A neighbor wipes away tears while watching a group of women with flowers marching to the apartment building where Ingrid Escamilla was slain and mutilated, in Mexico City, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Nationwide demonstrations against gender violence took place Saturday after last week's vicious murder of Ingrid Escamilla by her boyfriend and controversy unleashed by the leaking of images of her body to the press, in a country where an average of 10 women are killed every day.