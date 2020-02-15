UN official says airstrikes kill over 30 civilians
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Strikes killed more than 30 civilians in a mountainous northern Yemeni province Saturday, the U.N. humanitarian chief for the country said, calling the attack “shocking.”
The Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, accused the Saudi-led coalition of launching retaliatory airstrikes, after they shot down a warplane for coalition over the province of Jawf.
Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency quoted Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, as saying it was investigating “possible collateral damage” from a rescue operation in the area after the downing of the Tornado warplane late Friday.
Al-Maliki was quoted as saying the plane was providing air support for Yemeni government forces fighting the Houthis.
He said the two-pilot crew of the Tornado managed to eject safely before the crash, claiming that the Houthis opened fire on them. He said the Houthis were responsible for the pilots’ “life and safety,” according to the Saudi Arabia official news agency.
He did not say whether there were causalities or provide further details.
The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Lise Grnade, said “these terrible strikes” in al-Maslub district killed at least 31 civilians and wounded 12 others, according to preliminary field reports.
“So many people are being killed in Yemen — it’s a tragedy and it’s unjustified. … Five years into this conflict and belligerents are still failing to uphold this responsibility,” she said. “It’s shocking.”
She said many wounded were taken to hospitals in Jawf and Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.
Youssef al-Hadri, spokesman of the Houthi-run health ministry, said the airstrikes killed at least 32 people including women and children.
The Iranian-backed rebels released graphic images showing destroyed building and vehicles as well as bodies described the attack’s victims.
UK faces another fierce storm; 2 found dead
LONDON (AP) — Rescuers pulled two male bodies from rough seas off the coast of southeast England and military personnel mobilized to help build flood barriers Saturday as a second straight weekend of stormy weather wreaked havoc across Britain.
The fourth named storm of the season, dubbed Dennis by Britain’s Met Office weather service, prompted widespread travel disruptions and had the potential to cause more damage than last weekend’s Storm Ciara given the already saturated ground in much of the country.
The body of one man was pulled out of the sea by a lifeboat from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and followed a seven-hour search that involved a Royal Navy vessel. The search commenced before dawn after a distress call came from the B Gas Margrethe, a Maltese tanker that had been anchored off the coastal town of Margate. Police said they were trying to establish the man’s identity.
In a separate incident, the body of a second man was pulled from the sea in the afternoon. Authorities said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
The Met Office had 68 flood warnings in place around England, which means flooding was expected over the weekend. Another 40 had been issued in Scotland and 10 in Wales by their environmental agencies.
The number of flood warnings have spiked sharply over Saturday, a clear sign that the storm is deepening heading into Sunday. The highest wind gust, according to the Met Office, was 87 mph in Capel Curig in north Wales.
Hundreds of flights were cancelled as a result of the high winds. Easyjet, for example, cancelled around 230 flights in and out of Britain as wind speeds were set to hit 70 mph.
Train services were also significantly disrupted. The travel chaos affected tens of thousands of passengers on what would typically be a busy travel day for British families since most schools are closed next week for mid-winter break.
Much of the concern about storm dangers focused on northern England, which suffered during Storm Ciara. At least eight people were killed across Europe during that storm.
Civilian militias stage drills protesting troops
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s armed forces and civilian militias took the streets in cities, beaches and border regions on Saturday for drills ordered by President Nicolás Maduro, amid tensions between Washington and Caracas.
Despite the maneuvers, there are no indications that the U.S. plans any military intervention in Venezuela. Washington has focused on political and diplomatic pressure in its efforts to oust Maduro, only saying last year that it had not ruled out a military option.
Maduro called for the exercises as he comes under pressure from the U.S. and dozens of other nations backing a year-long campaign by opposition leader Juan Guaidó to force the leader from power.
Residents in a pro-Maduro slum in Caracas participated in the exercises. They included a growing number of civilian militia members recruited by a cash-starved government that is struggling to keep Venezuela’s shattered economy afloat.
“I answered the call to help prepare for our defense because my country, my homeland, is under threat from the U.S. empire,” said militia member Pablo Antonio Reyes, a 63-year-old electronics technician.
Militiamen and government supporters dressed in red shirts held combat drills on streets blocked off by city buses. They evacuated residents from buildings as tires burned on rooftops to simulate fires from attacks.
“The purpose of this exercise is to keep us prepared,” said militia member Carmen Ferrer, 50.
Maduro said that the two-day maneuvers were aimed at fending off “terrorist aggression” by Washington and its allies in the region including neighboring Colombia.
The Venezuelan military, which has received Russian support, deployed missile launchers, anti-aircraft batteries and radars in the streets. The government seeks to boost militia ranks, filled out by the old and young, housewives and students.
Guaidó, who launched a campaign a year ago to end two decades of socialist rule, on Saturday call on the armed forces to abandon Maduro’s failed leadership and help him reconstruct a new Venezuela. His previous appeals to the military to change sides have fallen short.
“We are with you,” he said, lamenting the condition of what he called “malnourished soldiers” in Venezuela’s once-proud military. A relatively small number of Venezuelan troops have defected in the past year.