Myanmar disappears men to crush uprising
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Myanmar’s security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. In house after house, people shut off their lights. Darkness swallowed the block.
Huddled inside her home in this neighborhood of Yangon, 19-year-old Shwe dared to peek out her window into the inky night. A flashlight shone back, and a man’s voice ordered her not to look.
Two gunshots rang out. Then a man’s scream: “HELP!” When the military’s trucks finally rolled away, Shwe and her family emerged to look for her 15-year-old brother, worried about frequent abductions by security forces.
“I could feel my blood thumping,” she says. “I had a feeling that he might be taken.”
Across the country, Myanmar’s security forces are arresting and forcibly disappearing thousands of people, especially boys and young men, in a sweeping bid to break the back of a three-month uprising against a military takeover. In most cases, the families of those taken do not know where they are, according to an Associated Press analysis of more than 3,500 arrests since February.
Woman gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies at once — after only expecting seven, according to Mali’s Minister of Health and the Moroccan clinic where the nonuplets were born.
It appeared to be the first time on record that a woman had given birth to nine surviving babies at once.
The five girls and four boys, and their mother, “are all doing well,” Mali’s health minister said in a statement.
The mother, 25-year-old Halima Cisse, gave birth to the babies by cesarean section on Tuesday in Morocco after being sent there for special care, Mali’s top health official announced.
Associated Press reporters saw some of the babies wiggling their hands and feet inside incubators Wednesday in the private Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca. Medical staff checked their status regularly in the neonatal ward wallpapered with cartoon characters.
Main stage of Chinese rocket to return soon
BEIJING (AP) — The largest section of the rocket that launched the main module of China’s first permanent space station into orbit is expected to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday at an unknown location.
Usually, discarded core, or first-stage, rockets reenter soon after liftoff, normally over water, and don’t go into orbit like this one did.
China’s space agency has yet to say whether the core stage of the huge Long March 5B rocket is being controlled or will make an out-of-control descent. Last May, another Chinese rocket fell uncontrolled into the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa.
Basic details about the rocket stage and its trajectory are unknown because the Chinese government has yet to comment publicly on the reentry. Phone calls to the China National Space Administration weren’t answered on Wednesday, a holiday.
However, the newspaper Global Times, published by the Chinese Communist Party, said the stage’s “thin-skinned” aluminum-alloy exterior will easily burn up in the atmosphere, posing an extremely remote risk to people.
The U.S. Defense Department expects the rocket stage to fall to Earth on Saturday.
Where it will hit “cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry,” the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki at a Wednesday briefing said the U.S. Space Command was “aware of and tracking the location” of the Chinese rocket.
Mexican drug lord
temporarily held for investigation
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge in Mexico ordered drug lord Hector “El Güero” Palma held for 40 more days in non-prison custody pending investigation Wednesday, staving off at least temporarily what would have been international embarrassment had he walked free.
The attorney general’s office said the judge had granted an order to hold Palma at a prosecutors’ detention facility while he is investigated on drug and organized crime charges. Mexico has a poor track record in winning organized-crime convictions, and Palma was already acquitted last week on one such count.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said earlier this week that Palma’s release could affect Mexico’s reputation, and the measure announced Wednesday appeared to be a last-ditch attempt to avoid that.
Almost eight years ago, another drug lord, Rafael Caro Quintero walked out of a Mexican prison late at night with an improperly ordered release. He has since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in northern Mexico border state of Sonora.
The issue is a sensitive one: Mexico’s government is beginning to earn a reputation as one that, under López Obrador, has released more drug lords than it has captured, part of the president’s stated policy of no longer detaining drug lords to avoid violence.
On Saturday, Palma was hours away from freedom after a judge’s secretary sent a letter — on a Saturday and national holiday — saying the government had to release him immediately after he was acquitted on organized crime charges.
López Obrador acknowledged Wednesday that he overrode the initial advice of his own advisers who suggested there was nothing more the government could do to keep him in custody.
“When they told me (about the release order), the first thing I said is wait, look for some legal mechanism,” López Obrador said of the Saturday conversation., in which he quoted aides as saying “‘No, nothing can be done, it is an order by a judge, we can’t disobey the order.’”