Voting for new UK prime minister ends amid Brexit
LONDON (AP) — Voting closed Monday in the two-man contest to become Britain’s next prime minister, as critics of likely winner Boris Johnson condemned his vow to take the U.K. out of the European Union with or without a divorce deal.
Members of the governing Conservative Party had until 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) to return postal ballots in the race between Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to lead the party and country.
The winner will be announced Tuesday and take over from Prime Minister Theresa May the following day.
Johnson, a populist former mayor of London, is the strong favorite.
Several members of May’s government have said they will resign before they can be fired by Johnson over their opposition to his threat to go through with a no-deal Brexit if he can’t secure a renegotiated settlement with the EU.
Most economists say quitting the 28-nation bloc without a deal would cause Britain economic turmoil. The U.K.’s official economic watchdog has forecast that a no-deal Brexit would trigger a recession, with the pound plummeting in value, borrowing soaring by 30 billion pounds ($37 billion) and the economy shrinking 2% in a year.
Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown said Monday that a no-deal Brexit would be “an act of economic self-harm that runs wholly counter to the national interest.”
EU leaders insist they won’t reopen the 585-page withdrawal agreement they made with May’s government, which has been repeatedly rejected by Britain’s Parliament.
Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan quit Monday, lamenting in his resignation letter that “we have had to spend every day working beneath the dark cloud of Brexit.”
Duncan expressed deep reservations about Johnson to the BBC.
“I have very grave concerns that he flies by the seat of his pants, and it’s all a bit haphazard and ramshackle,” he said.
Other government ministers, including Treasury chief Philip Hammond, are set to resign Wednesday.
The new prime minister will preside over a House of Commons in which most members oppose leaving the EU without a deal, and where the Conservative Party lacks an overall majority.
Opposition parties are preparing for an early election which could be triggered if the government loses a no-confidence vote in the coming months.
Israeli work crews demolish Palestinian homes
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli work crews on Monday began demolishing dozens of Palestinian homes on the outskirts of an east Jerusalem neighborhood, in one of the largest operations of its kind in years.
The demolitions capped a years-long legal battle over the buildings, constructed near the invisible line straddling the city and the occupied West Bank. Israel says the buildings were erected too close to its West Bank separation barrier. Residents say the buildings are on West Bank land, and the Palestinian Authority gave them construction permits.
In the wake of a recent Supreme Court decision clearing the way for the demolitions, Israeli work crews moved into the neighborhood overnight. Massive construction vehicles smashed through the roofs of several buildings, and large excavators were digging through the rubble.
Gilad Erdan, Israel’s minister of public security, said the Supreme Court ruled the illegal construction “constitutes a severe security threat and can provide cover to suicide bombers and other terrorists hiding among civilian population.”
He said that those who built houses along the separation barrier “took the law into their own hands.”
According to the United Nations, some 20 people already living in the buildings were being displaced, while 350 owners of properties that were under construction or not yet inhabited were also affected.
In a joint statement, senior U.N. humanitarian officials in the region expressed “sadness” over the demolitions and warned that many other homes could face “the same fate.”
“Israel’s policy of destroying Palestinian property is not compatible with its obligations under international humanitarian law,” they said.
Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the civil affairs department of the Palestinians Authority, called Monday’s demolition a “crime” and demanded international intervention.
In Gaza, the territory’s Hamas rulers called for intensifying “resistance” to “the Zionist settlement project.”
“The increase in the occupation’s crimes against the residents of the holy city is a result of total American support,” said Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the militant group.
Israel captured east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. The international community considers both areas to be occupied territory, and the Palestinians seek them as parts of a future independent state.
Europe-led mission will protect vital shippin g in Gulf
LONDON (AP) — Britain announced plans Monday to develop and deploy a Europe-led “maritime protection mission” to safeguard shipping in the vital Strait of Hormuz in light of Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the waterway last week.
Briefing Parliament on the budding crisis, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt accused Iran of “an act of state piracy” that must be met with a coordinated international reaction.
Iranian officials have suggested the Stena Impero was seized and taken to an Iranian port in response to Britain’s role in seizing an Iranian oil tanker two weeks earlier off the coast of Gibraltar, a British overseas territory located on the southern tip of Spain.
Hunt announced precious few details of the proposed protection mission, but said Britain’s European allies will play a major role in keeping shipping lanes open. One-fifth of all global crude exports passes through the narrow strait between Iran and Oman.
The foreign secretary said Iran must understand that its actions will only lead to a bigger Western military footprint in the region.
“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing this increased international presence in the Gulf, because the focus of our diplomacy has been on de-escalating tensions in the hope that such changes would not be necessary,” Hunt said.
He also sought to put distance between Britain and its closest international ally, the United States.
Washington has broken with London on Iran policy as a result of President Donald Trump’s rejection of the international accord designed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the accord last year and re-imposed harsh sanctions, which have had a severe effect on Iran’s economy.
The foreign secretary said the planned European mission was not part of the U.S. policy of exerting “maximum pressure” on Iran.
It was unclear which countries will join the protection force or how quickly it can be put in place. Hunt said he had consulted with foreign ministers of Oman, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Spain and Denmark.
There are no British nationals among the Stena Impero’s 23 crew members — most are Indian, as well as Filipino, Russian and Latvian nationals. Iran released new video showing the ship’s crew for the first time Monday, an apparent attempt to show they were unharmed.
B.C. police searching for 2 missing, investigating murders
SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — The separate discoveries of three bodies and a burning car with missing occupants are shaking rural northern British Columbia.
Canadian police said Monday they were searching for two men whose burning car was discovered on Friday about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Dease Lake.
During that investigation, they found an unidentified body a little over a mile (about 2 kilometers) from the car.
It’s about 300 miles (500 kilometers) along remote highways from the spot where an Australian and his American girlfriend were shot dead a week ago.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the cases could be linked.
Police acknowledged in a news release that “there are growing community concerns about the ongoing homicide investigations in northern B.C.”
“This is unusual. I know people want to put a link between all of these crimes, but at this point we don’t have anything to link them,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Chris Manseau said.
“But is its very unusual for that area, especially in such a remote area.”
Police said the burned vehicle belonged to 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, both of Port Alberni, British Columbia.
The two were traveling to Whitehorse in the Yukon to look for work and had not been in contact with their families for the past few days, police said. There is no cellphone coverage in many parts of the region. Police said it was not clear why they returned to British Columbia and were driving south.
“At this point we are looking at them as missing persons,” Manseau said when asked if they could be suspects.
Police said they were still working to identify the male body that was found nearby the burnt- out vehicle, determine the cause of death and whether there was any connection with the two missing men.
But they did confirm that the body they found was not that of either of the missing teens. Police released a sketch and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who they described in his 50s and 60s with a heavy build with a grey beard and grey hair.
Dease Lake is about 300 miles (500 kilometers) from where 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese were found shot dead along the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs.
Police released a composite sketch of a person of interest who a witness said was seen talking to Fowler on the side the road. The man has a beard with darker skin and was driving an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black stripe on the hood
Fowler, the son of a chief inspector with the New South Wales Police Department, was living in British Columbia and Deese was visiting him.
“I may be an experienced police officer but today I’m standing here as the father of the murder victim,” Fowler’s father, Stephen said at a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia.
“We are just distraught. This has torn apart two families. Our son Lucas was having the time of his life traveling the world. He met a beautiful young lady and they teamed up. They were a great pair and they fell in love.”
He said his son was a fun-loving guy who saved up all his money to travel the world.
“It’s the worst ever love story because we now have two young people who had everything ahead of them tragically murdered,” he said.
The couple had met at a hostel in Croatia and their romance blossomed as they adventured across the U.S. and abroad to Mexico, Peru and elsewhere, the woman’s older brother said Monday.
British Deese said the couple was on a trip to visit Canadian national parks when they were killed. He said the family believes they must have had engine trouble in their van.
Chynna Deese had exhibited a love for traveling that hit full stride as she studied abroad in France while a student at North Carolina’s Appalachian State University, British Deese said.
As the study trip neared its end, she insisted that her older brother and sister come meet her.
“I don’t think I would have traveled out of the country yet if not for her, but she dragged me and my older sister for a trip to Europe for about 10 days and we went all over,” he said.
The Charlotte woman continued travelling after graduation in 2017, sometimes working in hostels abroad.
She brought Fowler back to the U.S. and the two traveled around the country in an SUV borrowed from her father. Fowler also stayed with the family for about three months, spending holidays with them.
“We just thought it was so rare for them to find each other and be together. I’ve never seen two people happier,” the brother said.
“His family has a background in law enforcement, and he was just the most well-vetted traveler, a lot like Chynna, and they were always very cautious. There’s not a threatening bone in their body.... There’s nothing about those two people that would have brought (their killings) on,” her brother said.
___
Gillies reported from Toronto and Drew reported from Raleigh, North Carolina.