Bolivia’s president resigns amid fraud allegations
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation Sunday under mounting pressure from the military and the public after his re-election victory triggered weeks of fraud allegations and deadly protests.
The decision came after a day of fast-moving developments, including an offer from Morales to hold a new election. The crisis deepened dramatically when the country’s military chief went on national television to call on him to step down.
“I am sending my resignation letter to the Legislative Assembly of Bolivia,” the 60-year-old socialist leader said, portraying his departure as the culmination of a “coup d’etat.”
He added: “I ask you to stop attacking the brothers and sisters, stop burning and attacking.”
Before Morales had even finished his statement, people began honking their car horns in La Paz and other cities and took to the streets to celebrate, waving Bolivian flags and setting off fireworks.
“This is not Cuba, nor Venezuela. This is Bolivia, and Bolivia is respected,” a crowd in the capital shouted.
Large crowds formed in the main squares in the capital, with many people rejoicing and some crying tears of joy. Protesters lay down in front of the presidential palace and set a coffin on fire to symbolize the death of the Morales government.
“We are celebrating that Bolivia is free,” said one demonstrator near the presidential palace.
It was not immediately clear who would succeed Morales. His vice president also resigned, as did the Senate president, who was next in line.
Morales was the first member of Bolivia’s indigenous population to become president and was in power for 13 years and nine months, the longest span in the country’s history.
Socialists win Spanish election but face deadlock
MADRID (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists won Spain’s national election on Sunday but large gains by the upstart far-right Vox party appear certain to widen the political deadlock in the European Union’s fifth-largest economy.
After a fourth national ballot in as many years and the second in less than seven months, the left-wing Socialists held on as the leading power in the National Parliament. With 99% of the votes counted, the Socialists won 120 seats, down three seats from the last election in April and still far from the absolute majority of 176 needed to form a government alone.
The big political shift came as right-wing voters flocked to Vox, which only had broken into Parliament in the spring for the first time.
The far-right party led by 43-year-old Santiago Abascal, who speaks of “reconquering” Spain in terms that echo the medieval wars between Christian and Moorish forces, rocketed from 24 to 52 seats. That will make Vox the third leading party in the Congress of Deputies and give it much more leverage in forming a government and crafting legislation.
The party has vowed to be much tougher on both Catalan separatists and migrants.
Abascal called his party’s success “the greatest political feat seen in Spain.”
“Just 11 months ago, we weren’t even in any regional legislature in Spain. Today we are the third-largest party in Spain and the party that has grown the most in votes and seats,” said Abascal, who promised to battle the “progressive dictatorship.”
Mexico uncovers 10 more bodies from mass grave
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Forensic scientists in the Mexican state of Sonora have recovered 10 more bodies from mass graves near a beach town, raising the total number of bodies and skeletons found in the area since October to 52.
The state attorney’s office said Saturday they were tipped off to the desert burial pits by a group of volunteers called Searching Mothers that tries to find missing people. The remains will be taken to the state capital of Hermosillo for possible identification.
The bodies were found near the Gulf of California beach town of Puerto Peñasco, known to U.S. tourists as Rocky Point.
Drug and kidnapping gangs often bury the bodies of people they have killed in such clandestine sites.
Authorities began pulling human remains from the burial pits about 5 miles from Puerto Peñasco at the end of October. A handful of the skeletons still had clothing and decomposing flesh on them.
Mexican forensic personnel are conducting autopsies and asking relatives of missing people in the area to submit DNA samples for comparison.
The discoveries have offered a glimmer of hope to families searching for loved ones such as Rolando Gutierrez, a U.S. citizen who was last heard from while in Puerto Peñasco in 2017.
“I feel like this is it — there’s a chance that we might be able to find closure,” said Chavie Gutierrez, one of Rolando’s five siblings.
“He was a good person, and he deserves peace,” she said by phone from her home in Yakima County, in Washington state.
Rolando Gutierrez, affectionately known by his family as Gabby, had gotten mixed up in the drug trade, said a cousin, Crissy Zavala. The burly 44-year-old from Washington state was expected to be back in the U.S. for a niece’s 15th birthday in October of the year he went missing. He never made it.
When his weekly phone calls stopped, a sister called area morgues and police stations. There was no trace of him.