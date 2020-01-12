Iranians protest over Ukrainian plane shootdown
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian demonstrators defied a heavy police presence Sunday night to protest their country’s days of denials that it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 176 people, the latest unrest to roil the capital amid soaring tensions with the United States.
Videos posted online showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans and moving through subway stations and sidewalks, many around Azadi, or Freedom, Square after an earlier call for people to demonstrate there. Other videos suggested similar protests were taking place in other Iranian cities.
Protesters often wore hoods and covered their faces, probably to avoid being recognized by surveillance cameras. Some online videos purported to show police firing tear gas sporadically, though there was no immediate wholesale crackdown on demonstrators.
Meanwhile, in an emotional speech before parliament, the head of the Revolutionary Guard apologized for the shootdown and insisted it was a tragic mistake.
“I swear to almighty God that I wished I was on that plane and had crashed with them and burned but had not witnessed this tragic incident,” said Gen. Hossein Salami. “I have never been this embarrassed in my entire life. Never.”
Iran’s state-run media, as well as semiofficial news agencies and publications, did not immediately report on the demonstrations. However, international rights groups already have called on Iran to allow people to protest peacefully as allowed by the country’s constitution.
“After successive national traumas in a short time period, people should be allowed to safely grieve and demand accountability,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran. “Iranians shouldn’t have to risk their lives to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.”
Riot police in black uniforms and helmets earlier massed in Vali-e Asr Square, at Tehran University and other landmarks. Revolutionary Guard members patrolled the city on motorbikes, and plainclothes security men were also out in force. People looked down as they walked briskly past police, hoping not to draw attention to themselves.
Malta leader vows ‘continuity’ amid car bomb fallout
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A first-term lawmaker whose father was Malta’s president was chosen to be the country’s prime minister, replacing Joseph Muscat after weeks of protests demanding accountability in the investigation of the car bomb slaying of an anti-corruption journalist who targeted his government.
In his victory speech Sunday night, Robert Abela didn’t assess Muscat’s beleaguered final stretch in office. Abela also didn’t cite the 2017 assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a shocking killing which deeply wounded much of Malta’s psyche.
Criticism had poured in from abroad about inadequacies in the European Union country’s judicial and police systems, and domestic critics expressed outrage that members of Muscat’s inner circle had been linked to the still ongoing investigation to find out who ordered the assassination.
Still, Abela alluded to the national trauma triggered by the slaying in the island nation, saying that now “the ship has been steadied.”
The count on Sunday showed Abela received nearly 58% of votes cast Saturday by members of the governing Labour Party eligible to choose the new leader.
But although many Maltese had pushed for Muscat’s resignation in frustration over the handling of the investigation, the change in leadership might not bring much policy change.
Abela, a 42-year-old specialist in labor and industrial law, did pledge before the party vote to help repair Malta’s reputation. But he is also widely considered a Muscat protege.
The Labour Party, which commands a comfortable parliamentary majority, appeared to choose a leader who would follow much in Muscat’s path.
A re-occurring word in Abela’s victory speech, delivered after embracing and shaking hands with some of the hundreds of supporters packed into a sports arena, was “continuity.”
Still, for opposition politicians, seeing Muscat resign because of public outrage gave some measure of satisfaction.
Muscat “comes tumbling down — forced out of office in disgrace — defeated by the woman whose voice even her assassination could not silence,” tweeted Roberta Metsola during the weekend voting. She is a Nationalist Party politician who serves in the European Parliament.
Slain mayor honored during fundraising finale
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Late Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz was remembered on Sunday evening during the finale of a yearly Polish fundraiser — the same event during which he was fatally stabbed on stage last year.
Adamowicz was stabbed in the heart on Jan. 13, 2019, during an event dubbed “Light to Heaven” in Gdansk, by a psychologically unstable ex-convict and died the next day at age 53.
In Gdansk, a chorus performed a mournful rendition of “Sound of Silence,” a song that was played last year as Gdansk and the nation were plunged into mourning. Images of the beloved mayor appeared on a video screen and a beam of light pointed to the sky.
His widow Magdalena Adamowicz told those gathered that she feels her husband remains with her and the people of Gdansk.
“Pawel is with me, he is with me all the time, his wedding ring hangs from my neck,” his widow said. “He is with all of us.”
His brother Piotr also thanked them on behalf of himself and their parents.
After the attack last year, Adamowicz’s killer grabbed a microphone and told the crowd that it was his revenge against an opposition political party that Adamowicz had once belonged to.
The political undercurrent sparked soul-searching in Poland about rising hate speech. Adamowicz himself had been vilified by public media, which is controlled by the conservative government, for his acceptance of refugees and gays.
“Remember that good wins, that evil cannot win, that we will not be intimidated,” his widow said.