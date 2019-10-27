Economic crisis boosts center-left in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina faced a potentially sharp political shift on Sunday with center-left Peronist candidate Alberto Fernández favored to win an election dominated by frustration over an economic crisis that has eroded support for conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri.
Macri was elected president in 2015 as Argentines rejected a successor chosen by former President Cristina Fernández, who is now running as vice president on the Peronist ticket with Alberto Fernández. The two are not related.
Polls closed with a heavy turnout in largely peaceful elections. Initial official results are not expected for several hours. Exit polls by the TN, C5N and América local television channels give Fernández a lead over Macri. But local media did not release percentages following a ban on doing so under Argentine law.
As soon as the polls closed Fernández embraced his girlfriend as friends clapped around him. He then greeted sympathizers who gathered outside the gate of his apartment chanting: “Alberto presidente!”
A victory by the Fernández ticket would mark another political swing in South America, which has seen conservative governments elected in Brazil, Colombia and Chile in recent years. Cristina Fernández was considered part of the “pink tide” of leftist governments that arose in the region in the 1990s and 2000s.
Now the region is being rocked by unrest in Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador fueled by discontent over corruption, inequality and slowing growth.
Poverty under Macri has soared, the value of the local currency has sharply depreciated and the inflation rate remains among the highest in the world.
Pope urges new ways after call for married priests
VATICAN CITY (AP) — On the heels of a landmark call by Amazon region bishops for married men to become priests, Pope Francis on Sunday exhorted Catholics to be open to fresh ways of evangelization, saying the church must “open new roads for the proclamation of the Gospel.”
He also cautioned against self-righteousness, in an apparent slap at conservative critics who fear he is weakening the church’s foundations.
Allowing married men to be ordained in remote Amazon areas with severe shortages of priests would chip away at the church’s nearly millennium-old practice upholding priestly celibacy. It would also help the church compete with evangelical and Protestant churches that have been increasingly winning converts there.
A three-week-long Vatican gathering, or synod, on the special needs of Catholics in that South American region featured a vote by a majority of the more than 180 synod bishops who proposed the ordination of married men with established families to help minister to the region’s far-flung faithful, where some Catholics don’t see priests for months, even years.
Francis expressed gratitude that the bishops spoke with “sincerity and candor.” He has said he will put his response in writing by year’s end.
Addressing the public in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said he and synod participants felt spurred to “leave comfortable shores” in seeking new ways to carry out the church’s core mission to spread the Catholic faith.
Francis has often praised celibacy for priests. It the Argentine-born pontiff embraces the appeal from bishops on his native continent, it is not clear whether that might trigger an erosion of the celibacy rule elsewhere.
Ex-communists win German state vote by late surge
BERLIN (AP) — Two parties on the far ends of Germany’s political spectrum received more than half of the votes in a regional election Sunday, dealing a further blow to the country’s centrist forces that govern at the national level.
According to projections released by public broadcaster ZDF, the ex-communist Left Party of popular governor Bodo Ramelow won 30.1% of the vote in the state of Thuringia, a slight improvement on 2014. Ramelow is considered a moderate within his party and the result is far higher than its national average.
The far-right Alternative for Germany, meanwhile, was forecast to get 23.5%, more than doubling its result five years ago. The party’s leader in Thuringia, Bjoern Hoecke , has come under scrutiny from Germany’s domestic intelligence agency for his extremist views.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union, which lost large numbers of votes compared with 2014, came third with 22.1%. It has ruled out a coalition with either the Left Party or Alternative for Germany, leaving Ramelow with only two options: a minority government or an unwieldy coalition with three other parties, one of which has already ruled out taking part.
The once powerful Social Democrats, who have suffered several heavy election defeats recently and are increasingly questioning their support for Merkel’s government at the national level, came fourth with just over 8%.
In a separate election Sunday, the party’s candidate for mayor of Hannover — a city the Social Democrats have governed for over 70 years — failed to get enough votes to qualify for a runoff election there.