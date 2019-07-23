Opposition rallies, Venezuela blackout eases
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition on Tuesday sought to harness anger over a massive blackout that deepened hardship nationwide, but turnout at a Caracas demonstration was relatively modest as many Venezuelans despair of an imminent solution to their plight.
Lights came back on in parts of the capital and other areas of Venezuela overnight following a nearly nine-hour outage that the government blamed on an “electromagnetic attack” against the power grid, without providing any evidence. Government opponents say years of mismanagement and corruption were to blame.
Electricity supply remained unstable in many regions. The blackout knocked out communications and the Caracas metro on Monday, forcing commuters to walk home or hustle for a spot on packed buses. The metro remained out of operation Tuesday.
The scenes in the capital were familiar, even though Caracas has been mostly spared the debilitating power cuts that persisted in other parts of the country after nationwide outages in March. The latest blackout didn’t make much difference to people with scarce power in Maracaibo, Venezuela’s second-largest city.
Maritza Arámbula, a Maracaibo resident, said she was tired of a government that makes “excuses” and an opposition continually seeking support from Venezuela’s exhausted citizens.
“We need solutions, not promises,” Arámbula said. “Not having light makes me sick.”
In Caracas, the opposition-led congress held a session in a main square to try to keep pressure on the government of President Nicolás Maduro, who has defied U.S.-led efforts to oust him. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó appeared in front of bunting in the colors of the Venezuelan flag — red, blue and yellow — and said, as he often has in the past, that the government he calls a “dictatorship” is crumbling.
“We have to win,” he said.
Ukrainian anti-corruption party gets majority
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — The anti-corruption party of Ukraine’s new president has won a commanding majority of seats in the national parliament, near-complete election results showed Tuesday, giving him leverage to try to enact his promised reforms.
The national election commission reported Tuesday that with 98% of ballots counted, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party had 43% of the vote for the 225 seats in parliament that are allocated proportionally. Party candidates also led in races for 176 of the 199 parliament seats being chosen in individual constituencies.
The election commission said a Russia-friendly party led by tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in second place in Sunday’s nationwide vote with 13% support and picked up 19 individual seats.
Zelenskiy, who took office in May, has promised to tackle Ukraine’s entrenched corruption. He also faces the challenges of trying to end the five-year-old war with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 13,000 people and of trying to raise Ukrainians’ poor living standards.
The head of the president’s party, Dmytro Razumkov, said key measures to be taken up when the new Verkhovna Rada parliament convenes will include removing national lawmakers’ immunity from prosecution, establishing procedures for presidential impeachment and creating anti-corruption agencies that are independent from both the president and parliament.
Zelenskiy, a television comedian with no prior political experience but a strong anti-corruption agenda, won office in a landslide against former President Petro Poroshenko. The actor is best known for his TV sitcom portrayal of a teacher who becomes president after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral.
His election victory and the parliament election results reflect Ukrainians’ frustration with their political establishment as the country as endured war, disorder, the loss of Crimea to Russia and an economic decline.
With Zelenskiy having a parliamentary majority, Ukrainians will be expecting quick action, said analyst Volodymyr Fesenko of the Ukrainian think-tank Penta.
“Zelenskiy’s honeymoon with the voters will quickly come to an end and many questions stand before the new team,” he told The Associated Press. “How do you find the optimal balance between the new impulse for liberal economic reforms and solving social problems and poverty?”
S. Korea and Russia dispute warning shots
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean air force jets fired 360 rounds of warning shots Tuesday after a Russian military plane twice violated South Korea’s airspace off the country’s eastern coast, Seoul officials said in an announcement that was quickly disputed by Russia.
South Korea said three Russian military planes — two Tu-95 bombers and one A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft — entered the South’s air defense identification zone off its east coast before the A-50 intruded in South Korean airspace. Russia said later that two of its Tu-95MS bombers were on a routine flight over neutral waters and didn’t enter South Korean territory.
South Korea said it was the first time a foreign military plane had violated its airspace since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
According to South Korean accounts, an unspecified number of South Korean fighter jets, including F-16s, scrambled to the area and fired 10 flares and 80 rounds from machine guns as warning shots.
Seoul defense officials said the Russian reconnaissance aircraft left the area three minutes later but later returned and violated South Korean airspace again for four minutes. The officials said the South Korean fighter jets then fired another 10 flares and 280 rounds from machine guns as warning shots.
But the commander of Russia’s long-range aviation forces denied both that the planes had violated South Korean airspace and that shots were fired.
“If the Russian pilots had identified such a threat to themselves, they would have immediately given an appropriate response,” Lt. Gen. Sergei Kobylash said, according to Russian news agencies.
He said South Korean military planes escorted the Russian planes over neutral waters, which he called “aerial hooliganism.”
Li Peng, Chinese premier during Tiananmen crackdown, dies
BEIJING (AP) — Li Peng, a former hard-line Chinese premier best known for announcing martial law during the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests that ended with a bloody crackdown by troops, has died. He was 90.
China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Li died Monday of an unspecified illness. His death was not announced until Tuesday evening.
Li, a keen political infighter, spent two decades at the pinnacle of power before retiring in 2002. He left behind a legacy of prolonged and broad-based economic growth coupled with authoritarian political controls.
While broadly disliked by the public, he oversaw China’s reemergence from post-Tiananmen isolation to rising global diplomatic and economic clout, a development he celebrated in public statements that often were defiantly nationalistic.
“Ridding themselves from the predicament of imperialist bullying, humiliation and oppression, the calamity-trodden Chinese people have since stood up,” Li said in 1995 in a speech for the Oct. 1 anniversary of the 1949 revolution that brought the ruling Communist Party to power.
One reminder of Li will likely stand for ages to come: During his final years in power, he pushed through approval for his pet project — the gargantuan $22 billion Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River, which forced 1.3 million people to leave homes that were swallowed up by its enormous reservoir.
Li, who became acting premier in November 1987, triumphed over pro-reform party leader Zhao Ziyang in 1989 after the fellow native of Sichuan province was toppled from power for sympathizing with the student protesters at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
“The situation will not develop as you wish and expect,” an angry Li told student leaders in a confrontational meeting on May 18, 1989.
The next night, Li, flushed with anger, went on national television to announce martial law in Beijing.
“The anarchic state is going from bad to worse,” he said. “We are forced to take resolute and decisive measures to put an end to the turmoil.”
On the night of June 3-4, troops invaded the city, killing hundreds, and perhaps thousands, of Beijing residents on their way to ending the student occupation of Tiananmen Square.
China acknowledged Li’s role, but in a positive way, in a lengthy eulogy read Tuesday night by a newscaster on state broadcaster CCTV.
Li joined the majority of the leadership in taking “resolute measures to prevent turmoil, quell the counter-revolutionary riots and stabilize the domestic situation,” the eulogy read in part. “He played an important role in the great struggle that concerns the future and destiny of the party and the nation.”
Li stepped down as premier in 1998, becoming chairman of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament. He retired from the party’s seven-member ruling Standing Committee in 2002 as part of a long-planned handover of power to a younger generation of leaders headed by Hu Jintao.
In his later years, Li rarely appeared in public, and was usually seen only at official gatherings aimed at displaying unity, such as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army in 2007.
As his profile waned, he reportedly began lobbying older colleagues to support his children’s political ambitions. One of his two sons, Li Xiaopeng, was the governor of Shanxi province before becoming transport minister in 2016.
Li returned to the headlines in 2010 when a Hong Kong publisher announced he had Li’s purported memoir on the Tiananmen Square crackdown. The publisher later halted the book’s release, claiming copyright problems, but supposed excerpts of the diaries were leaked online.
A cautious and uninspiring figure, Li was one of the few leaders to inspire real dislike among the nation’s masses, although he was said to inspire loyalty among his subordinates.
Born in October 1928 in Chengdu, a city in southwestern China, he was adopted by the late Premier Zhou Enlai after Li’s father, an early communist revolutionary, was killed by the rival Nationalists in 1931.
He shrugged off questions of nepotism, saying he was one of many war orphans cared for by Zhou and his wife, Deng Yingchao. But he did say that “their ideals and moral influence had a profound influence on my upbringing.”
Li joined the Communist Party in 1945 after joining Zhou, Mao Zedong and others at their wartime guerrilla base of Yan’an in the northwest.
After spending six years as an engineering student in Moscow, Li worked as an engineer for a decade in northeastern China.
He was named director of the Beijing Electric Power Administration in 1966, and according to official biographies, was responsible for ensuring a stable power supply to Beijing and Tianjin during the chaos of the Cultural Revolution.
Li headed what was called the “power industry family.” His daughter Li Xiaolin was a prominent figure in the state power sector. Her retirement as CEO of China Power International Development in 2015 was seen by some as part of current Chinese President Xi Jinping’s moves to uproot leaders’ children from highly visible positions in the state sector.
Li rose quickly after 1979, and in 1985 became a member of the party’s decision-making Politburo with an education portfolio.
It was in that role that he established himself as a conservative, telling students in 1985 that China can never become capitalist: “To allow bourgeois freedoms would only make our country’s affairs chaotic.”
His tough stance when students staged pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities in late 1986 and early 1987 helped him win a post on the powerful Politburo Standing Committee, leading to his showdown with the reform-minded Zhao over Tiananmen in 1989.
This story has been corrected to show that Li was 90, not 91.