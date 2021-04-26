Panic as virus breaks India’s health system
NEW DELHI (AP) — Dr. Gautam Singh dreads the daily advent of the ventilator beeps, signaling that oxygen levels are critically low, and hearing his desperately ill patients start gasping for air in the New Delhi emergency ward where he works.
Like other doctors across India, which on Monday set another record for new coronavirus infections for a fifth day in a row at more than 350,000, the cardiologist has taken to begging and borrowing cylinders of oxygen just to keep patients alive for one more day.
On Sunday evening, when the oxygen supplies of other nearby hospitals were also near empty, the desperate 43-year-old took to social media, posting an impassioned video plea on Twitter.
“Please send oxygen to us,” he said in a choked voice. “My patients are dying.”
India was initially seen as a success story in weathering the pandemic, but the virus is now racing through its population of nearly 1.4 billion, and systems are beginning to collapse.
Authorities end operations of Navalny’s offices
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to halt their activities pending what would be a landmark court ruling on whether they should be outlawed as an extremist group.
The injunction from the Moscow prosecutor’s office was another step in a sweeping crackdown on Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, and his organizations. The prosecutor’s office petitioned a court this month to label Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and network of regional offices as extremist groups.
It is a major challenge for Navalny’s embattled team, with its leader in prison and dozens of its members under arrest, targeted for raids by law enforcement, or facing criminal charges. Such a label would outlaw their activities and expose members and supporters to lengthy prison terms, according to human rights advocates.
“Tens of thousands of peaceful activists and the staff of Alexei Navalny’s organizations are in grave danger — if their organizations are deemed ‘extremist,’ they will be at imminent risk of criminal prosecution,” said Natalia Zviagina, Amnesty International’s Moscow Office Director, in a statement on April 17. She called the possible move “one of the most serious blows for the rights to freedom of expression and association in Russia’s post-Soviet history.”
The prosecutors also asked a Moscow court to restrict the activities of the foundation by banning it from spreading information in the media, taking part in elections, using banks or organizing public events, according to Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer representing the Foundation. The ruling on the motion is expected later on Monday.
Former justice secretary charged in Govm’t probeSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities charged a former Puerto Rico justice secretary with ethical violations and obstruction of justice Monday in a case involving an ex-governor of the U.S. territory.
Wandymar Burgos faces a $15,000 bond and a preliminary hearing in early June. She was suspended from her job as an assistant government attorney for the civil affairs office within the island’s Justice Department. Burgos’ attorney declined comment to reporters.
Burgos served as justice secretary for about a week before resigning last July amid strong criticism. Before stepping down, she had identified herself as the person who recalled files that were about to be delivered to Puerto Rico’s Special Independent Prosecutor’s Panel for further investigation. One of those files named then Gov. Wanda Vázquez.
The files were part of an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of disaster supplies following a series of strong earthquakes. The probe had been recommended by another justice secretary whom Vázquez asked to resign, with Burgos taking over the position.
Vázquez at the time denied that the move was out of alleged retribution as she defended Burgos’ actions, adding that they were not wrong or illegal and that the investigation against her was rigged. Vázquez, who is not charged in the case, lost in the November general elections.
The special prosecutor’s panel on Monday referred Vázquez and several other government officials including a former chief of staff, to the Office of Government Ethics for further investigation into alleged ethical violations. Vázquez, who once served as justice secretary before becoming governor, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Swiss indict 3 over scheme to avert fees on CO2
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss prosecutors announced a criminal indictment Monday against a former official with the federal roads office and two co-conspirators over an alleged scheme to avert fees on CO2 emissions that stripped the government of 9 million Swiss francs (about $10 million) of potential revenue.
The attorney general’s office alleges two board members of a vehicle import company paid the official at the Federal Roads Office to tinker with data used to calculate carbon emissions to make it look like the cars didn’t spew as much greenhouse gas emissions as they really did.
As a result of the alleged plot, the company avoided three years’ worth of fees on carbon emissions that have been levied as a way of protecting the environment between 2014 and 2017, the attorney general’s office said.
The indictment follows a complaint by FEDRO, the roads office, filed 3 1/2 years ago. The attorney general’s office said the indictment announced Monday includes charges of forgery, bribery and tax fraud.
The former FEDRO official allegedly received 2,000 francs in cash each month from the two board members over more than three years. The three, who were not identified, are entitled to a presumption of innocence pending the court proceedings under Swiss law.