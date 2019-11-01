30 years since fall of Berlin wall

The skynet artwork 'Visions In Motion', overhangs the 'Strasse des 17. Juni' (Street of June 17) boulevard in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The art work by Patrick Shearn was made with about 100,000 streamers with written messages and is part of the celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)