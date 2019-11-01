British police say truck victims from Vietnam; 3 more held
LONDON (AP) — All 39 people found dead in a refrigerated container truck in England last week were Vietnamese nationals, British police said Friday, as three more people were arrested in Ireland and Vietnam in the sprawling international investigation into what appears to be a people-smuggling tragedy.
British detectives initially said the victims discovered near the southeast port of Purfleet on Oct. 23 were from China, but families from Vietnam have contacted authorities there with concerns for missing relatives.
Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said Friday that “at this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government.”
He said police think they have traced the relatives of some of the dead.
“It’s a serious tragedy. We are deeply sorry and want to send condolences to families of the victims,” said Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.
She said the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and British police were working together to further identify the victims and will soon announce the results.
“Vietnam strongly condemn human trafficking activities, considering it’s a serious crime and must be accordingly punished,” she said in a statement.
She said Vietnam calls on other countries in the region and in the world to strengthen activities to avoid “such a painful tragedy.”
“We hope the British authorities can soon conclude the investigation of the case and punish those who are responsible for this tragedy,” she said.
40 years on, Iranians recall US Embassy hostage crisis in 1979
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — For those who were there, the memories are still fresh, 40 years after one of the defining events of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, when protesters seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and set off a 444-day hostage crisis.
The consequences of that crisis reverberate to this day.
Veteran Iranian photographer Kaveh Kazemi recalled snapping away with his camera as he stood behind the gate where the Iranian militant students would usher blindfolded American hostages to those gathered outside waving anti-American banners and calling for the extradition of the deposed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
“Sometimes they would bring a U.S. flag and burn it, put it in flames and then throw it among the crowd,” said Kazemi, now 67, pointing to the spot. “They would come and chant ‘death to America,’ ‘death to the shah’ ... it changed the world as I knew it.”
Anger toward America had already been growing throughout 1979 as Iran’s revolutionary government took hold, but it boiled over in October when the United States took in the ailing shah for medical treatment.
After several protests, the Islamist students raided the embassy on Nov. 4 and took 98 hostages.
What initially began as a sit-in devolved into 444 days of captivity for 52 Americans seized in the embassy. It prompted President Jimmy Carter to expel Iranian diplomats and launch a failed rescue mission before the Americans were eventually released on the last day of his presidency, setting off decades of hostility amid an Islamic takeover that turned the country from a former U.S. ally into perhaps its greatest adversary.
Many of those sentiments remain today amid the escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, following the disintegration of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal and the subsequent U.S. sanctions that have sent the Iranian economy into free fall.
Outside the former embassy’s shaded red brick walls, which were in the process of being painted with anti-U.S. murals for the upcoming anniversary, former protester Hossein Kouhi said he turned out in 1979 to denounce what he called U.S. intervention in Iran’s internal affairs, something he says continues today.
Election violence erupts near Bolivia’s presidential palace
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Police in Bolivia fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters marching toward the presidential palace early Friday as tensions over a disputed election escalated.
Masked demonstrators set fire to barricades and threw tear gas back at police lines during the clashes in La Paz before dawn.
The protesters oppose Bolivian President Evo Morales, who obtained just enough support — according to official results — to secure victory in the first round of the Oct. 20 presidential election.
The opposition alleges the outcome was rigged to enable Morales to avoid a runoff vote; the president denies any irregularities and has accused the opposition of trying to stage a coup.
Two people were fatally shot at around midnight Wednesday during clashes between supporters and opponents of Morales in Santa Cruz province, an opposition stronghold.
On Friday, the government confirmed that a delegation from the Organization of American States had arrived and started an audit of the election results. The audit is expected to take 10 to 12 days.
The opposition, led by former president Carlos Mesa, rejects the audit. He says its terms were agreed upon “unilaterally” by the government and the OAS, without consulting the opposition or other civil society groups.
Mesa came less than one percentage point away from forcing a runoff against Morales, who has been in power for 14 years. Suspicions about electoral fraud arose following a 24-hour halt in the reporting of vote results.
With Morales at the helm, Bolivia has seen commodities-fueled economic growth. But voters have been angered by his refusal to accept the results of a 2016 referendum to keep limits on presidential terms. A subsequent decision by the country’s top electoral court allowed him to seek a fourth term.