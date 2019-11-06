Wildlife sanctuary opens back up to tourists

A mahout smears vermilion mixed with mustard oil on the forehead of an elephant as part of rituals before beginning elephant ride for tourists during the re opening of Pobitora wildlife sanctuary that was closed to tourists due to the monsoon season in Pobitora, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The wildlife sanctuary in the north eastern Assam state is known for its Indian one-horned rhino population.