India hangs men convicted for New Delhi rape
NEW DELHI (AP) — Four men sentenced to death for the gruesome gang rape and murder of a woman on a New Delhi bus in 2012 were hanged Friday, concluding a case that exposed the scope of sexual violence in India and prompted horrified Indians to demand swift justice.
The four stood trial relatively quickly in India’s slow-moving justice system, their convictions and sentences handed down less than a year after the crime. India’s top court upheld the verdicts in 2017, finding the men’s crimes had created a “tsunami of shock” among Indians.
“The four convicts were hanged together at 5.30 a.m.,” said Sandeep Goel, head of the Tihar Jail in New Delhi.
The victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, was heading home with a male friend from a movie theater when six men tricked into getting on a private bus. With no one else in sight, they beat her friend and repeatedly raped the woman. They penetrated her with a metal rod, causing fatal internal injuries. They dumped both victims on the roadside, and the woman died two weeks later.
Asha Devi, the mother of the victim, thanked the judiciary and government after the convicts were hanged.
“Today, we got justice and this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country,” she told reporters. “I could not protect her but I was able to fight for her.”
Devi said she hoped that courts in India will end delays in rape cases and punish convicts within a year’s time.
The case drew international attention at the time and prompted Indian lawmakers to stiffen penalties for rape, part of a wave of changes as India confronted its appalling treatment of women.
Facing public protests and political pressure after the attack, the government reformed some of India’s antiquated laws on sexual violence and created fast-track courts for handling rape trials that formerly could last more than a decade.
The new laws prescribed harsher punishments for rapists and addressed new crimes, including acid throwing and stalking.
Idle restaurants send free food to medical ‘heroes’
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A popular Warsaw entertainment center looks empty and closed amid a government ordered shutdown from the coronavirus, but inside, cook Bozena Legowska is busy.
One hot pizza after another is lifted out of the oven, boxed and whisked to a nearby hospital for a hungry staff of doctors who are working harder than ever under the pressure of the spreading virus.
The pizza boxes are inscribed with upbeat messages, including, “You are our heroes.”
The Ale Zebra center in northern Warsaw has joined a growing nationwide network of restaurants and eateries showing their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals by bringing them free meals.
Last week, the government imposed a “national quarantine” that closed schools, universities, restaurants and culture centers, asking everyone to stay home if possible. But that order doesn’t apply to health care workers, who face a time of incessant, intensified effort. A nation of 38 million, Poland has 378 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections. Five of the patients have died.
While restaurants are closed to the public to try to keep the virus from spreading, they can still do takeout orders and deliveries.
That has prompted #gastropomaga — “Gastronomy is helping” — and similar actions on social media to alleviate at least some of the worries for hospital workers who have no time to get a tasty meal.
“At least the doctors don’t go hungry or worry where and how to get food,” said Iwona Sobczak, a secretary at the rescue ward of the Bielany Hospital, as she came out into the parking lot to collect the 10 offered pizzas. While those infected with the coronavirus are being treated at another facility, the Bielany Hospital is under greater pressure than usual as other patients are transferred there.
Other messages on the pizza boxes for the doctors read: “We are with you” and “Zebra is helping.”
Maciej Kolacinski, the host-manager at Ale Zebra, said the “feeling of joy one has when doing something good for the others is hard to describe.”
Canada and the US agree to turn back migrants
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canada and the United States have reached a reciprocal agreement under which they will now be sending back back migrants who attempt to cross illegally anywhere at the border.
Trudeau called it an exceptional measure that will protect Canadians amid the pandemic. It addresses concerns about the difficulty of screening refugee claimants for the new virus.
Thousands of migrants have fled north to Canada since 2017. There is a longstanding agreement between the United States and Canada that requires those seeking asylum to apply in the first country they arrive in. So, if they crossed from the U.S. at a legal Canadian port of entry, they would be returned and told to apply in the U.S. But if they request asylum on Canadian soil at a location other than an official crossing, the process is allowed to go forward.
In most cases, the refugees are released and allowed to live in Canada, taking advantage of generous social welfare benefits. Now they will be turned back to American authorities under the new agreement.
Many migrants were crossing the border into Quebec from Champlain, N.Y. at Roxham Road, about 30 miles south of Montreal.
Trudeau also confirmed that all non-essential travel between Canada and the United States will end at midnight Friday. The two countries announced the measure earlier this week.