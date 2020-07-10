Returning to work via disinfectant chamber

A worker is disinfected in a chamber as he arrives for his shift at the Korean-owned firm K.P. Textil in San Miguel Petapa, Guatemala, Friday, July 10, 2020. Employees returned to work after more than a month-long quarantine related to a COVID-19 outbreak involving dozen of workers, implementing new safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)