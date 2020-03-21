Africa lockdowns begin as virus cases rise
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Lockdowns have begun in Africa as coronavirus cases rise above 1,000, while Nigeria on Saturday announced it is closing airports to all incoming international flights for one month in the continent’s most populous country.
Rwanda said all unnecessary movements outside the home are banned for two weeks as of midnight except for essential services such as health care and shopping. The East African nation, which has 17 cases, told all public and private employees to work from home. Tunisia earlier imposed a lockdown as well.
Meanwhile, two African heads of state appeared to defy their own travel restrictions to attend another president’s inauguration.
Uganda, Eritrea and Angola announced their first cases, meaning 42 of Africa’s 54 countries are now affected. Congo and Ghana reported their first death; Burkina Faso reported two new ones. Uganda is closing its borders to all but cargo. Ethiopia said all arriving passengers will face mandatory quarantine as of Monday. Republic of Congo and Ghana are closing their borders. But Somalia is lifting its ban on international flights for two days so stranded citizens can come home.
Nigeria’s international flight ban came a day after Africa’s busiest airport, in Johannesburg, blocked foreigners from disembarking and two major airlines — Ethiopian Airlines and South African Airways — announced sweeping cancellations of international flights.
Bolivian tribunal recommends vote be delayed
Bolivia’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Saturday recommended that elections scheduled for May 3 be delayed as the government imposes nationwide restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
The tribunal announced a 14-day suspension of preparations for the elections, coinciding with a lockdown ordered by interim President Jeanine Áñez that includes a stay-at-home order, a clampdown on domestic travel and a halt to international flights. Bolivia has confirmed 19 cases of the virus that causes the disease known as COVID-19.
Bolivia’s congress would have to enact legislation in order to select a new date for the elections, according to Salvador Romero, president of the tribunal.
Last month, the tribunal rejected the candidacy of former President Evo Morales for a Senate seat in elections because he does not reside in the South American country, a decision the ousted leader called a “blow to democracy.”
Morales, who resigned in November and fled the country after a disputed Oct. 20 election sparked widespread protests, is barred by law from seeking the presidency but had wanted to run for a seat in the Senate.
— Associated Press
Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony
PARIS (AP) — In the age of confinement, Elisha Nochomovitz figured out a way to run a marathon anyway – back and forth on his balcony.
That’s right. He ran 26.2 miles straight, never leaving his 23-foot balcony.
He saw it as a physical and mental challenge, but he also shared the images online as a way “to extend my support to the entire medical personnel who are doing an exceptional job,” he told The Associated Press from his apartment in Balma, a suburb of the southern French city of Toulouse.
Like athletes who ran around their Wuhan apartments or cyclists who found ways to train in their locked-down Abu Dhabi hotel rooms, Nochomovitz wanted to show others that it’s possible to stay fit as virus containment measures tighten around the world.
He also wanted to lighten the mood. “It was about launching a bit of a crazy challenge and bringing a bit of humor, to de-dramatize the confinement situation,” he said.
He didn’t exactly make record time. It took him six hours and 48 minutes.
He got nauseous, and got worried the neighbors would complain about the pounding of his footsteps.
But he did it.
Kickboxing match leads to infections
BANGKOK (AP) — Kickboxing aficionados came from all over Thailand to attend a major Muay Thai match at Bangkok’s indoor Lumpini Stadium on March 6. More than 100 went home unknowingly carrying the coronavirus.
The wayward boxing fans led an inevitable rise in infections this month that forced the government to abandon its hesitant approach to combating COVID-19 that failed to inspire public confidence.
As of Saturday, confirmed cases from three boxing stadiums in Bangkok totaled 104, just over a quarter of the national toll of 411. An actor, a major-general, a politician, a boxing trainer and a slew of ordinary fans are among the coronavirus cases from the March 6 event.
It’s feared hundreds more in all corners of the country could be viral time bombs. Health officials take the threat seriously.
“The more people who report themselves, the easier it is for us to track down others with the virus before it’s too late.” said Dr. Thaveesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Public Health Ministry.
But even as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha this past week announced measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 — including postponing a major three-day holiday, shutting down schools and allowing provincial governors to close any gathering spaces — he insisted the country was not going into shutdown.