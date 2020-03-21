Italian mortuary reaches max capacity

Coffins are downloaded at the Ferrara cemetery, northern Italy, from a military convoy coming from Bergamo, a city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Bergamo's mortuary reached its maximum capacity and many victims of the epidemic are being cremated in other cities. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)