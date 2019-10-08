UK says chances of Brexit deal are growing slim
LONDON (AP) — Britain and the European Union traded ill-tempered barbs Tuesday as the U.K. said a Brexit deal might be impossible, while insisting it was still working for one with just over three weeks until its scheduled departure from the bloc.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said EU intransigence had led to a breakdown in negotiations, prompting a top European leader to warn against playing a “stupid blame game” — and chide Johnson in Latin.
Johnson’s office gave a gloomy assessment after his call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday morning.
In a statement to British media, Downing Street said Merkel had told Johnson that “a deal is overwhelmingly unlikely” unless the U.K. agreed to let Northern Ireland continue to follow EU customs rules in order to maintain an open border with EU member Ireland.
That is something the British government says it can’t accept. Downing Street said that “if this represents a new established position, then it means a deal is essentially impossible not just now but ever.” How people and goods will move across the Irish border is the main sticking point to a deal.
The German government confirmed that Merkel and Johnson had spoken but declined to comment on the substance of “confidential conversations.”
European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said “the EU position has not changed. We want a deal. We are working for a deal with the U.K.”
European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted testily that “what’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game.”
“At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people,” he said, addressing Johnson. “You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke, quo vadis?” — a Latin phrase meaning “where are you going?”
Protest: Ecuador’s president moves out of capital
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Thousands of indigenous people, some carrying long sticks, converged on Ecuador’s capital Tuesday as anti-government protests and clashes led the president to move his besieged administration out of Quito.
The South American country of 17 million people appeared to be at a dangerous impasse, paralyzed by a lack of public transport and blockaded roads that were taking a toll on an already vulnerable economy.
Violence has persisted since last week, when President Lenín Moreno’s decision to end subsidies led to a sharp increase in fuel prices. Protesters seized some oil installations and the state oil company, Petroecuador, warned that production losses could reach 165,000 barrels a day, or nearly one-third of total production, if insecurity continues.
The government declared an overnight curfew around key state installations and government buildings as well as vital infrastructure such as airports and oil refineries.
Earlier Tuesday, protesters broke through police barriers and some entered the empty congress building in Quito. Police fired tear gas and forced them to retreat.
Indigenous protesters occupied two water treatment plants in the city of Ambato, south of the capital, raising concern about supply to residents, according to municipal authorities.
On Monday night, hundreds of people rampaged through the Duran area near the port city of Guayaquil, looting pharmacies, electronic appliance stores and other buildings.
In another part of Ecuador, police abandoned an armored vehicle to protesters who set it on fire. In multiple areas, rioters smashed car windows, broke into shops and confronted security forces.
Some video footage has shown police beating protesters on the ground. Opponents have accused Moreno’s government of human rights abuses in its attempts to quell disturbances.
UN chief says UN facing worst cash crisis in 10 years
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the United Nations is facing its “worst cash crisis” in nearly a decade because 64 of its 193 members have not paid their annual dues — including the United States, its largest contributor.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general has written to all members saying “the organization runs the risk of depleting its liquidity reserves by the end of the month and defaulting on payments to staff and vendors.”
By the end of September, Dujarric said, member states had paid only 70% of the total assessment for the regular budget, compared with 78% at the same time last year.
According to the U.N., 129 countries had paid $1.99 billion in dues for the U.N.’s 2019 operating budget by Tuesday. It said $1.386 billion is owed for this year.
In addition to the United States, other countries that haven’t paid their dues are Brazil, Iran, Israel, Mexico, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.
Because of the U.S. government’s budget calendar, Washington usually pays its dues in October.
According to the U.N., the U.S. owes $674 million for the 2019 regular budget and $381 million for previous regular budgets.
The U.S. is also in arrears in payments for the separate budget for the U.N.’s far-flung peacekeeping operations. It owes $255 million for peacekeeping missions that have been closed and $2 billion for active peacekeeping missions, according to the U.N.
Dujarric said measures the U.N. Secretariat put in place early in the year to align expenditures with cash inflows have averted “major disruptions” but “are no longer enough.”
Since the U.N. Secretariat could face a default in salaries and payments by the end of November, Dujarric said the secretary-general has requested immediate steps including further reductions in official travel and postponing spending for goods and services.
In addition, Dujarric said, events scheduled outside official meeting hours are being discontinued and conferences and meetings may have to be postponed or their services adjusted.
Ex-Colombia president questioned on witness tampering
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Powerful former President Alvaro Uribe appeared before Colombia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday for questioning in a case involving alleged witness tampering that could potentially cast a dark shadow over is legacy.
A magistrate queried Uribe behind closed doors for over seven hours about accusations that, through a lawyer, he tried to influence and even bribe members of a paramilitary group who had damaging information against him.
The case stems from allegations raised by Sen. Ivan Cepeda, who claims he has firsthand witness accounts that Uribe was a founding leader of a paramilitary group in his home province during the decades-long civil conflict involving government, leftist rebels and right-wing bands.
The ex-chief of state has denied all accusations of ties to the paramilitaries, who are accused of drug trafficking, killing innocents and driving thousands from their homes or lands while fighting rebels.
The case has divided the South American nation and set off demonstrations both in favor of and against the ex-president. Political analysts are also watching it as an important test for Colombia’s justice system, which throughout its history has struggled to hold prominent political and military leaders accountable.
“It’s crucial that Colombia’s justice system handles this with professional, dispassionate rigor so that it doesn’t devolve into a circus,” said Adam Isacson, a Colombia expert with the Washington Office on Latin American think tank.
Perhaps no political leader in Colombia’s recent history has wielded as much influence as Uribe, who still boasts legions of followers. He successfully led the campaign to reject a referendum approving Colombia’s peace process with leftist rebels in 2016. Last year, his support lifted a little-known senator, Ivan Duque, to the presidency.
But allegations of ties to drug cartels and paramilitaries have dogged Uribe since the early 1980s, when the civil aviation agency he led was accused of giving air licenses to drug traffickers. Declassified State Department cables from a decade later show U.S. officials were told the up-and-coming politician had ties to cartels.
Uribe has persistently denied those charges and was an unwavering U.S. ally in the war on drugs during his 2002-2010 presidency. He extradited a record number of suspected drug traffickers to the U.S. and aggressively expanded a U.S. program to aerially spray wide swaths of illegal coca crops with chemical herbicide.
“I never thought my defense of honor and love for Colombia, with respect for citizens and in accordance with the Constitution, would create legal problems for me,” Uribe said Monday.
His court appearance stems from allegations Cepeda made in 2014 during a debate in Congress over Uribe’s alleged paramilitary ties. Cepeda claimed he had accounts from two ex-combatants confirming the association.
Uribe in turn accused Cepeda of slander, but the Supreme Court later dismissed the case, instead opening an investigation into the ex-president.
The case hinges largely on statements by former paramilitary fighter Juan Guillermo Monsalve, who claims Uribe helped form a branch of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, an umbrella paramilitary group known by its Spanish acronym, AUC.
Monsalve alleges that a lawyer for Uribe, Diego Cadena, pressured him to retract his statement. A second ex-paramilitary has also alleged that Cadena also paid him to testify in favor of the former president.
The Supreme Court will have to weigh whether there is sufficient evidence tying Uribe to actions Cadena may have conducted as his attorney to justify charges against the ex-chief of state.
The magistrates will also have to weigh the credibility of witnesses with checkered pasts who have at times changed their stories.
Many Colombians are either devout Uribe loyalists who praise his iron-fisted approach to defeating leftist rebels while president or skeptics who have long wanted to see the former leader in court.
“Whether they convict him or absolve him, half of all Colombians will be angry,” the newsweekly Semana recently wrote.
Uribe’s legal woes are also mingled with frustrations over Colombia’s historic peace accord with leftist guerrillas. Most ex-rebels will serve no jail time if they fully confess any crimes, an offer that irks many Colombians. Several former rebel commanders are serving in Congress, another stipulation of the fragile accord.
Uribe acolytes like Sen. Paloma Valencia complain the judicial system is letting ex-combatants accused of multiple, grave human rights violations off easy while interrogating a popular former president.
“It’s surprising that who is being called to court is a leader who has represented the majority of Colombians in recent years,” she told the El Tiempo newspaper.
As Uribe arrived at the Palace of Justice, surrounded by six bodyguards, several hundred people gathered outside chanting phrases against him, including, “The people are angry!”
“Let the court deliver justice,” said Marta Delgado, 57, a housewife standing outside holding up a white poster with the words, “I support the Supreme Court.”
About 50 police officers stood guard in front of the historic building, where a 1985 attack by leftist M19 guerrillas — and a heavy-handed police and military response — left over 100 people dead.
A smaller group yelled out in favor of the ex-president, crying, “We are with you!”
“He’s always looked after the wellbeing of Colombians,” said Luis Munera, 62, who runs a farm filled with cattle and fruit trees. “I can’t accept him being branded a paramilitary.”