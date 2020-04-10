Germany flies in seasonal farm workers
BERLIN (AP) — Two planes carrying Eastern European farmhands arrived Thursday in Germany as an ambitious government program to import thousands of seasonal agricultural workers got underway amid strict precautions to protect both the laborers and the country from the new coronavirus.
The flights to Berlin and Duesseldorf were arranged to address a massive labor shortage created when Germany banned most foreign travelers from entering the country last month in response to the virus outbreak.
Seasonal workers caught up in the ban were not available to pick asparagus, which has already sprouted in Germany, and to plant other crops in the fields where some 300,000 such workers were employed last year.
Most came from Eastern European countries such as Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Hungary, where wages are much lower than in Germany, which is Europe’s largest economy.
Mariana Hopulele, 43, waited at the airport in the central Romanian city of Cluj with her 17-year-old son, Valentin, for the flight to Duesseldorf. While farm work in Germany is physically demanding, “there is no way to find work that pays enough to support one’s family” in Romania, she said.
“I have worked for 15 years abroad, the last eight in Germany on asparagus farms,” Hopulele said. “Our contract says we work eight hours a day, but we actually work 10 to 12 hours, seven days a week. It’s very, very tough but we do get compensation for the extra hours.”
UK’s Johnson out of ICU as his health improves
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved out of intensive care Thursday at the London hospital where he is being treated for the new coronavirus, as his government told Britons to prepare for several more weeks in lockdown.
Johnson had been in the ICU at St. Thomas’ Hospital since Monday after his symptoms of COVID-19 worsened.
Johnson’s office said he was “moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.”
It said Johnson was in “extremely good spirits.”
The British leader tested positive for the new coronavirus two weeks ago and at first had only “mild” symptoms. He was hospitalized Sunday and taken to the ICU a day later. Johnson had been receiving oxygen without being placed on a ventilator.
His condition appeared to be improving over the past day or so. Earlier Thursday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been standing in for the prime minister during key meetings, said Johnson was “making positive steps forward.”
News of Johnson’s improving condition was welcomed across the British political spectrum — and by U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted: “Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!!”
As Johnson recovered, the government told Britons it was too early to ease restrictions on public activity imposed March 23 to try to slow the spread of the virus.
Mexico City seeks to help homeless in pandemic
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexico City government is sending out teams to help the home-bound and the homeless during the shutdown declared to combat the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.
Almudena Ocejo, the city’s secretary of social inclusion and welfare, said the program aims to keep people off the streets while allowing them to survive at home.
Because the country has tested relatively few people for the virus — only about 16,700 tests have been done so far in a nation of 125 million — the federal government is recommending that people with non-urgent symptoms simply isolate at home.
City workers wearing face masks distribute packages of simple medical supplies like a thermometer, disinfectant, face masks and paracetamol to people who have called in to a government hot line reporting symptoms of possible COVID-19 illness.
Packages have been delivered so far to about 2,450 people whose symptoms are considered in line with a potential coronavirus infection. Food and monetary support is also made available.
The city says 180,000 people have filled out forms on the hot line as possible cases. Of those, 250 reported symptoms serious enough to warrant visits by emergency medical teams, but only six were directly taken to a hospital. The city has 855 confirmed coronavirus cases, although the Health Department estimates there are probably as many as 6,000 infected people in the city.
Teams are also calling elderly people living alone to see if they have family support networks. If they don’t, they will get visits or phone check-ins.
Other teams are out trying to persuade the city’s 2,000 to 4,000 homeless people to go to shelters, which are being expanded. The city’s main shelter has about 600 homeless housed now, near its 700-bed capacity.
By law, the homeless can’t be forced to enter shelters, but Ocejo said she has seen an increased willingness among them to do go since the health emergency was declared and social distancing measures were imposed in March.
That may be in part because the handouts and odd jobs that the homeless rely on for income are drying up as foot traffic decreases rapidly.
“We contact about 65 people per day,” Ocejo said of the homeless. “Normally, six or seven people decide to got to a shelter. Recently we have seen 10 or 12 who go.”
The city is thinking of expanding shelter capacity with a new 300-bed tent-like facility in a vacant lot.