Protesters upset with government-ordered lockdown in Argentina

Protesters demand the end of the government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus as they demonstrate around the Obelisk monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 9, 2020. On the local Independence Day holiday, people across the country protested the handling of the pandemic by the administration of President Alberto Fernandez. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)