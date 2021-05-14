Israeli military accused of using the local media
JERUSALEM (AP) — Early Friday, just after midnight, the Israeli military put out an ominous statement to the media: “IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip.”
The terse statement set off frenzied speculation that Israel had launched a ground invasion of Gaza — a much-feared scenario that would mark a bloody escalation of this week’s operation against Hamas militants. Some reporters were even told outright the incursion had begun.
Hours later, the military issued a “clarification.” There were no troops inside Gaza. But by then, several major news outlets had erroneously reported the ground offensive was under way.
While the army attempted to play down the incident as a misunderstanding, well-placed Israeli military commentators said the media had been used as part of an elaborate ruse to lure Hamas militants into a deadly trap that may have killed dozens of fighters.
“They didn’t lie,” said Or Heller, a veteran military correspondent on Israel’s Channel 13 TV. “It was a manipulation. It was smart and it was successful.”
US joins global push against online extremism
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two years after a white supremacist in New Zealand livestreamed the slaughter of 51 Muslim worshippers on Facebook, French President Emmanuel Macron says the internet continues to be be used by terrorists as a weapon to propagate hate.
Macron and other leaders from tech giants and governments around the world — including the U.S. for the first time — gathered virtually on Saturday to find better ways to stop extremist violence from spreading online, while also respecting freedom of expression.
It was part of a global effort started by Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after deadly attacks in their countries were streamed or shared on social networks.
The U.S. government and four other countries joined the effort, known as the Christchurch Call, for the first time this year. It involves some 50 nations plus tech companies including Google, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon, and is named for the New Zealand city where the slaughter at the two mosques took place.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a prerecorded video that authorities in his country alone had taken down more than 300,000 pieces of terrorist material from the internet over the past decade, which he described as a tsunami of hate.
“Terrorist content is like a metastasizing tumor within the internet, or series of tumors,” Johnson said. “If we fail to excise it, it will inevitably spread into homes and high streets the world over.”
2 tornadoes kill at least 7; over 200 injured
BEIJING (AP) — Two tornadoes killed at least seven people in central and eastern China and left more than 200 others injured, officials and state media reported Saturday.
The Wuhan government said that six people had died and 218 were injured in the inland Chinese city. The tornado hit about 8:40 p.m. with winds of 53 miles per hour, toppling construction site sheds and snapping several trees, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Caidian district government.
Wuhan is the city where COVID-19 was first detected in late 2019.
About 90 minutes earlier, another tornado struck the town of Shengze about 250 miles east in Jiangsu province, Xinhua reported. The Suzhou city government, which oversees the town, said that one person was killed and 21 injured, two seriously.
Xinhua said the tornado toppled factory buildings and damaged electricity facilities in Shengze, which is near the city of Shanghai on China’s east coast.
Salvadoran ex-cop nabbed for the murder of 2
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A search at the home of a former policeman in El Salvador arrested last week for the murder of two women has turned up 10 other bodies, prosecutors said Friday.
The case revealed the existence of a murder ring that allegedly killed as many as 13 people.
The 51-year-old ex-cop was detained last week for killing a woman and her daughter. After that, a search was launched of his home in the eastern town of Chalchuapa.
The search turned up seven pits that held 10 bodies, some of which may have been buried as long as two years ago.
Former police officer Hugo Osorio Chávez Osorio already faces charges in the killings of the 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, 26.
Chávez Osorio, who had previously been investigated for sex crimes, confessed to killing the two.
Based on the information in the case, prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for nine other suspects who may have acted as accomplices in 13 killings, including the murders of eight women.
The prosecutors’ office said the victims may include girls aged 9, 7 and 2.