Clowning coronavirus

A clown named Pinita, wearing a mask against the spread of the new coronavirus, dispenses antibacterial gel to commuters at the Pino Suarez subway station in Mexico City, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Clowns are now part of a Mexico City's Metro program to make sure anyone using the system wears a mask and to provide them to those who are not wearing one. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)