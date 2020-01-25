Hundreds of Lebanese protesters reject new Cabinet

Riot police sprayed anti-government protesters with water cannons as they try to cross to the central government building during ongoing protests in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Hundreds of Lebanese gathered outside the central government building to reject the newly formed Cabinet, while some protesters breached tight security erected around it, removing a metal gate and barbed wire prompting a stream of water cannons from security forces.