Raise your arms if you're sure!

People applaud the NHS carers outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London during the weekly "Clap for our Carers," Thursday, April 16, 2020. The applause takes place across Britain every Thursday at 8 p.m. local time to show appreciation for healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those helping people with coronavirus and keeping the country functioning while most people stay at home in the lockdown.