COVID-19 could erode fight over other diseases
NEW DELHI (AP) — Lavina D’Souza hasn’t been able to collect her government-supplied anti-HIV medication since the abrupt lockdown of India’s 1.3 billion people last month during the coronavirus outbreak.
Marooned in a small city away from her home in Mumbai, the medicine she needs to manage her disease has run out. The 43-year-old is afraid that her immune system will crash: “Any disease, the coronavirus or something else, I’ll fall sick faster.”
D’Souza said others also must be “suffering because of the coronavirus without getting infected by it.”
As the world focuses on the pandemic, experts fear losing ground in the long fight against other infectious diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis and cholera that kill millions every year. Also at risk are decadeslong efforts that allowed the World Health Organization to set target dates for eradicating malaria, polio and other illnesses.
With the coronavirus overwhelming hospitals, redirecting medical staff, causing supply shortages and suspending health services, “our greatest fear” is resources for other diseases being diverted and depleted, said Dr. John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bolsonaro fires health minister after virus dispute
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after a series of disagreements over efforts to contain the new coronavirus, removing his government’s popular pointman on pandemic response just weeks before experts expect the virus’ peak in the South American country.
“You should have absolute certainty that we fought a good fight until here,” Luiz Henrique Mandetta told fellow ministry workers in a televised press conference after announcing his departure on Twitter. “But we’re at the start of the battle.”
Mandetta, an orthopedist, garnered popular support for his pandemic response that included promotion of broad isolation measures enacted by state governors. He had drawn comparisons to Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Donald Trump’s top virus expert.
Bolsonaro, for his part, repeatedly characterized the virus as a “little flu,” said shutting down the economy would cause more damage than confining only high-risk Brazilians, and touted the yet-unproven efficacy of an anti-malarial drug.
Putin postpones WWII parade due to virus
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday postponed next month’s Victory Day celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, citing the worsening coronavirus pandemic for putting off the lavish festivities that have dominated the Kremlin’s political agenda.
In televised remarks, a grim-faced Putin said the virus makes public gatherings such as the huge parade through Red Square on May 9 too dangerous.
“The risks linked to the epidemic that hasn’t yet reached its peak are extremely high, and that doesn’t give me the right to start preparations for the parade and other festivities,” he said, adding that the celebration will be held later this year.
The postponement followed an earlier decision by Putin to put off a vote originally scheduled for April 22 on constitutional changes that would allow him to stay in office until 2036, if he desired.
The plebiscite and the Victory Day celebrations had topped Russia’s political calendar for months, and the decision to delay both was clearly a painful and difficult one that followed weeks of procrastination by the Kremlin.
“The May 9 date is sacred for us, but every life is priceless too,” Putin said.