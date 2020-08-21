Molotov cocktail hour in Basra

Protesters throw Molotov cocktails at a parliament building during protests in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Demonstrators burned the outer gate of the entrance to the parliament building in Basra province, the area that produces the lion's share of the crude-exporting country's oil. The country's main parliament building is in the capital Baghdad. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani)