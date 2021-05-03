Mexico sees end of Indigenous revolt with apology
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico on Monday marked the anniversary of a 1901 battle that ended one of the last Indigenous rebellions in North America, by issuing an apology for centuries of brutal exploitation and discrimination.
Monday’s ceremony was held in the hamlet of Tihosuco in the Mayan township of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, the headquarters of the rebellion. It comes amid broader commemorations of the 500th anniversary of the 1519-1521 Spanish Conquest of Mexico, and 200 years of Mexico’s 1821 independence from Spain.
“For centuries, these people have suffered exploitation and abuse,” said Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero. “Today we recognize something which we have denied for a long time, the wrongs and injustices committed against the Mayan people.”
“Today, we ask forgiveness in the name of the Mexican government for the injustices committed against you throughout our history and for the discrimination which even now you are victims of,” she said.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was accompanied by President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, the neighboring country that has a majority Mayan population.
Costa Rica priest sings public health message
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest better known for his outreach to the poor is winning new fans with his catchy public health-focused lyrics set to a popular 1990s salsa tune as Costa Rica experiences its worst moment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the past two Sundays, Sergio Valverde has performed his song and choreographed dance at the front of Cristo Rey church south of San Jose. His aim is getting people to wear protective masks and continue being careful.
“Without the mask, there’s COVID for you, COVID for me,” goes Valverde’s reworked chorus for the song “Sopa de Caracol” or “Snail Soup.”
Valverde said he hadn’t even written down his rendition, but rather was improvising. Its viral spread on social media surprised him.
“The issue of COVID is affecting the entire world, there’s pain, there’s suffering,” Valverde said. “I, as a priest, see so many people suffering, sick, in pain, people without work and who are dying of hunger and I wanted to help a little.”
Valverde’s timing couldn’t be better. Costa Rica tallied more than 2,700 new infections one day last week, a record. The intensive care units of its public hospitals have reached 95% capacity. In total, the country has recorded more than 3,200 COVID-19 deaths.
On Monday, the government forced nonessential businesses in the country’s central region to close and imposed restrictions limiting vehicular traffic.
Valverde is known for his ministry to abandoned children and for giving food to the poor. The economic crisis deepened by the pandemic has meant he’s seeing more need than ever before, he said.
His performance has made it to Honduran Pilo Tejeda, the composer of the Spanish version, who now says he will record Valverde’s new version with him.
Chad military announces key ministerial posts
N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s transitional military council pressed ahead Monday with solidifying its hold on power after announcing a new government over the weekend that kept key ministries in the hands of allies.
Mahamat Idriss Deby, 37, was put in charge of the central African country earlier this month after the military announced that his father, Idriss Deby Itno, had been killed by rebels on the battlefield after more than three decades in power.
Political opponents immediately decried the army’s move as a coup d’etat, taking to the streets in protest.
Security forces violently put down one demonstration in the capital last week, fatally shooting at least six protesters, according to witnesses. Hundreds of others were detained by police.
Under the posts announced late Sunday, Chad’s new justice minister, who is now tasked with overseeing the cases of those protesters, comes from an opposition party. And for the first time, a minister of “reconciliation and dialogue” has been named.
However, the newly named ministers of national defense and public security are both supporters of the military transitional council that took power following the longtime president’s death.
The Transformers party, which has been at the forefront of the recent anti-government demonstrations, however, was not included in the new government lineup.
The prime minister’s post already was handed to Albert Pahimi Padacke, an opposition politician who had placed second in last month’s election held just before the president was killed.
The military has said that Idriss Deby Itno was mortally wounded while visiting troops on the front line who were facing an armed rebel group that sought to attack the capital, N’Djamena, and overthrow the government. Clashes continued last week 186 miles north but no new statements have been made by either side for days now.
Four rockets hit Iraqi air base, no casualties
BAGHDAD (AP) — Four Katyusha rockets hit an Iraqi military base that houses U.S. contractors Monday without causing any casualties, Iraq’s military said in a statement.
The rockets hit Balad air base in northern Iraq at 8 p.m. local time, the statement said. Security forces launched a large-scale security operation to search for whoever launched the strike.
The incident was the latest in a string of attacks in recent weeks in Iraq that have targeted mostly installations that house Americans.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s attack, but U.S. officials have previously blamed Iran-backed Iraqi militia factions for such assaults.
The last time the base was struck was April 18, when multiple rockets exploded wounding two Iraqi security forces. Days later, multiple rockets targeted a military base near Baghdad airport, which houses U.S. troops.
Calls for U.S. troop withdrawals from Iraqi lawmakers grew after a U.S.-directed drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad in January 2020. A non-binding resolution passed by parliament urged the government to oust all foreign troops from Iraq.
These developments spurred strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington that focused primarily on the future of the U.S. troop presence in the country. In late 2020, the U.S. troop level in Iraq was reduced to 2,500 based on orders from the Trump administration.