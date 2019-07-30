Italy: Slain police officer didn’t have gun when stabbed
ROME (AP) — A plainclothes police officer had forgotten his gun the night he was fatally stabbed during a confrontation with two American teenagers in Rome, an Italian police commander said Tuesday.
Gen. Francesco Gargaro of Italy’s paramilitary Carabinieri police force said that even if the officer had been armed, he would not have had time to draw his weapon before he was mortally wounded with a military-style knife.
During a news conference, the commander provided some of the first details about the encounter early Friday in which Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, was knifed 11 times.
Cerciello Riga and a partner, Andrea Varriale, were assigned to respond to an extortion attempt involving a failed drug deal, Gargaro said. Thieves had demanded money and cocaine in exchange for returning a stolen backpack, he said.
The officers were in plainclothes and identified themselves as Carabinieri as they approached two suspects, but were immediately attacked, Gargaro said.
Asked why Cerciello Rega didn’t pull his gun, Gargaro said the officer had “forgotten” his weapon after being asked to work on a scheduled day off.
“In any case, there was no time to use it,” Gargaro said.
Other officers were unaware Cerciello Rega didn’t have his gun with him when he set out on what would be a fatal assignment, police said.
“He is the only one who knows why he didn’t have it with him,” Gargaro said.
The two suspects from California, Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, and Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18, were detained in the officer’s slaying hours later.
Police have said Elder is suspected of being the one who stabbed Cerciello Rega while Natale-Hjorth is suspected of assaulting the other officer.
Varriale did have his gun, but after Natale-Hjorth stopped punching and scratching and ran off, the officer turned his attention to his wounded partner, Gargaro said.
The general also stressed that under Italian law it is illegal to fire at a fleeing suspect. If he had done so, Varriale “would have been under investigation for a grave crime.”
China: Most people in Xinjiang camps reintegrated to society
BEIJING (AP) — Officials from China’s northwestern Xinjiang region said Tuesday that most of the people detained in the area’s contentious re-education centers have been moved out of the facilities and have signed “work contracts” with local companies, but those assertions have been challenged by accounts from Uighurs and Kazakhs who say their relatives remain missing.
The United States, human rights groups and independent analysts estimate that about 1 million Muslims have been arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang’s heavily guarded internment camps, which the Chinese government calls vocational training centers.
The Xinjiang region is home to an estimated 12 million Uighurs, Kazakhs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities who have long reported persecution at the hands of the Han Chinese, the country’s ethnic majority. In recent years, Xinjiang has been blanketed with high-tech surveillance cameras and police checkpoints that single out Uighurs for identification checks.
Former detainees and their family members have said in interviews with The Associated Press that the re-education centers resembled prisons where they were forced to renounce their faith and swear loyalty to China’s ruling Communist Party. They said they were subject to repeated political indoctrination and often did not understand why they were being held in the facilities.
Traveling abroad, speaking to relatives in other countries and growing a long beard are all acts that might land someone in detention, according to Uighurs and Kazakhs who have fled the region.
Shohrat Zakir, Xinjiang’s Uighur governor, declined at a news briefing to give a figure for those he described as “students” inside the centers. He defended the facilities as an effective and “pioneering” approach to counterterrorism.
“Most of the graduates from the vocational training centers have been reintegrated into society,” Zakir said. “More than 90% of the graduates have found satisfactory jobs with good incomes.”
Uighurs and Kazakhs outside China, however, continue to appeal to foreign governments to help them locate their relatives still inside Xinjiang. Many say they have not been able to contact their loved ones for years, and they fear the worst.
Six hurt by fireworks amid Hong Kong protests on riot charges
HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters clashed with police again in Hong Kong on Tuesday night after reports that some of their detained colleagues would be charged with the relatively serious charge of rioting.
Several hundred protesters mobilized in the streets outside a police station after 44 people were arrested on riot charges stemming from a Sunday night demonstration.
Hong Kong police said in a statement Tuesday that the protesters set up roadblocks, broke fences, damaged street signs and attacked police officers with bricks and iron rods.
One of the accused is a 33-year-old man who was also charged with assaulting a police officer, police said.
The accused rioters and a 24-year-old man charged with weapons possession will appear in court Wednesday.
A total of 49 people, including 32 men and 17 women between the ages of 16 and 41, had initially been arrested from the scene. Hong Kong police said it “will not rule out the possibility of further arrest” as it investigates the four others released temporarily or out on bail.
Video livestreamed by Hong Kong media showed protesters chanting slogans and throwing eggs at the Kwai Chung police station. Police used pepper spray to try to disperse them.
Fireworks were set off just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, injuring six men near another police station. Five people were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries and the sixth man declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.